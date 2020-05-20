SAI, IOA Clarify Stance On Cook Who Died Of Covid-19 At Its Bangalore Centre

The Sports Authority of India and Indian Olympic Association have jointly made it clear that the cook who had died of COVID-19 recently, had passed all screening tests when he visited the SAI Centre in Bangalore for a brief meeting with a few officials who all have been quarantined.

IOA president Narendra Batra told Republic TV that the issue was blown out of proportion and the cook was not working there and had a brief visit.

"I have inquired the whole issue as I have been in touch with Hockey India and I can say that I am fully satisfied with the way SAI Bangalore center has been kept safe and sanitised. The issue has been unnecessarily blown out of proportion. SAI administration is doing its best to handle the issue at hand and there is no reason to panic. We have spoken to officials and players staying in SAI Bangalore, it is clear that none of them have interacted with the person who tested COVID positive. Any report suggesting that they did, is incorrect,” he said.

Sports Authority of India also issued the following statement:

"On May 18, 2020, a cook employed in the Sports Authority of India’s Bangalore center passed away due to a sudden cardiac arrest at BGS hospital. The person was also given a COVID test, as per protocol, and test reports received on May 19, 2020, post-death, revealed that he was also COVID Positive. The person, who was staying outside the SAI campus during the period of lockdown (March 10, 2020 onwards), came to SAI Bangalore on May 15 to attend a brief meeting to discuss the resumption of kitchen activities at the center. The person went through all necessary screenings, including thermal screening, before entering the SAI center and was found to be absolutely fit. He was wearing a mask and given hand sanitizer at the gate. The meeting was attended by 16 members, including the deceased, at the auditorium (Seating capacity of 300) near the administrative block of the center. Social distancing norms, as per government guidelines, were followed during the meeting. The deceased left soon after the meeting and did not interact with any of the players or other staff members housed in the center. The situation has been reviewed, and the four other officials, who were present at the meeting and live inside the campus, have been quarantined, as per the Government guidelines. The others, who live outside the center, have been home quarantined. The Senior Director in charge of the center has also been directed to take all necessary precautions as per the health guidelines issued by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, to ensure that all players and staff housed inside the campus are safe. The issue has been reported to the local administration on May 19, 2020 and all necessary preventive steps are being taken."

