SAI Resumes Sports Activities In JLN & National Stadia In Delhi

The sporting activities in Delhi's Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium and Dhyan Chand National Stadium has resumed from Tuesday afternoon, in slots of one hour which needs to be pre-booked online.

As per Government guidelines, only athletes above the age of 10 years can resume sporting activities.

Sports activities at Indira Gandhi Stadium and Karni Singh is expected to resume in a week's time as logistics are being worked out with the exception of Shyama Prasad Mukherjee Swimming Complex as the swimming pools are to remain closed as per the order of Ministry of Home Affairs.

According to SAI, the decision has been taken in keeping with the Ministry of Home Affairs' direction to open up sports complexes and stadia and the subsequent approval of Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports, The sports activities will start in a phased manner.

SAI further states, initially sporting activities are being started in those disciplines where no contact is required among players and minimal sharing of equipment is needed. Accordingly, Archery, Table tennis, Badminton and Lawn tennis will be started in JLN Stadium and Major Dhyan Chand National Stadium depending on facilities available.

In keeping with the guidelines of the Government on social distancing and hygiene, it has been decided a maximum of only 50 per cent of sports facilities in various stadia will be made operational to ensure social distancing.

Detailed guidelines have been made available to the stadia administrator and they have been briefed comprehensively to ensure adherence to government guidelines of Health and Hygiene.

All stadia have been disinfected and deep sanitized, in keeping with guidelines. Thermal checks and hand sanitization of every athlete and accompanying parents is being done at entry gates.The wearing of a mask has been made mandatory and nobody will be allowed without a mask. Athletes can take off mask only while performing the sports activities.

