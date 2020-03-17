SAI Shuts Centers, Suspends All Training, Olympic Preparation To Continue

In an emergent measure, the Sports Authority of India has taken some major preventive steps in all its National Centres of Excellence (NCOEs), SAI Training Centres (STCs) in an effort to contain the spread of COVID19.

1) All training, including academic training, being imparted in NCOEs and STCs shall be suspended henceforth with immediate effect until further orders. Hostel facilities though may be kept open till 20th March to avoid inconvenience to athletes.

2) All National camps, except those where athletes are preparing for Olympics, are being postponed.

3) Athletes who have an exam to take in the next few days will be allowed to stay at the center and take the exam. However, it is being ensured that all health procedures are followed and the highest level of hygiene is maintained so that athletes staying back do not catch an infection.

4) All other trainees are being sent back home after intimation to parents and while following travel precautions. Those who have their home town within 400 kilometers of the centre will be provided AC-3 tier train ticket. Those whose hometowns are beyond 400 kilometers will be provided with an air ticket.

5) No tournament/sports function/seminar and workshop will be held till clearance is obtained and restriction is withdrawn by central or state authorities.