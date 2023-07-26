SAI to provide financial assistance to 4 fencers for upcoming World University Games

The Sports Authority of India will financially support four fencers for their participation in the upcoming World University Games in Chengdu, China.

The four fencers from the SAI National Centres of Excellence are Abhay Krishna Shinde (NCOE Patiala and TOPS Athlete), Durgesh Milind Jahagirdar (NCOE Aurangabad and Khelo India Athlete) and Tannu Gulia and Shiksha Ballouria (NCOE Patiala).

''As the event is not covered under Fencing’s Annual Calendar for Training and Competition (ACTC) plans, the World University Games will get international exposure for the athletes. Therefore, SAI has decided to give funding as a special case to the athletes,'' a release said. The 31st edition of the World University Games is scheduled from July 28-August 8.

Other NCOE Athletes who have qualified for the World University Games are Hardeep (race walking) and Khyati (high jump) of NCOE Bangaluru, NCOE Trivandrum's taekwondo players Shivangi Chanambam and Parsida Nongmaithem as well as NCOE Itanagar wushu player Sanma Brahma among many others.