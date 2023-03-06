Saina Nehwal & Yuvraj Among Stars To Groove At Sania Mirza's Farewell In Hyderabad; WATCH

Indian tennis great Sania Mirza played an exhibition match at the Lal Bahadur Tennis Stadium in Hyderabad, which marked the conclusion of her illustrious journey in the sport. The biggest highlight of the day was that the 36-year-old ended her career at a venue where she marked her arrival to professional tennis with a historic WTA singles title, almost 20 years ago. Several top sporting and acting stars like Mahesh Babu, AR Rahman, Yuvraj Singh, Irfan Pathan, and Saina Nehwal, among others.

The Olympic medal-winning badminton star Saina took to her official Instagram handle on Sunday night to share a video from the event organized for Sania’s farewell. In the video, Saina and Saina can be seen showing off their dance moves with former Indian cricketers Yuvraj Singh and Irfan Pathan. Sharing the video on social media, “Congratulations @mirzasaniar for an amazing career”.

In the video, Sania, Yuvraj, Saina, and Irfan groove to the moves that were being choreographed by Farah Khan on the popular track ‘Oo Antava’ from the Allu Arjun-starrer Pushpa. Here’s a look at the viral video.

Sania Mirza's farewell match in Hyderabad

Earlier in the day, Sania was joined by her mixed doubles partners Bethanie Mattek-Sands, Rohan Bopanna, and Ivan Dodding for the exhibition match. She played two mixed doubles exhibition matches on Sunday and ended up winning both of them. Alongside the aforementioned celebrities, MC Stan and Dulquer Salman were also among the top stars to watch the match.

After the match, she thanked everyone for supporting her during the journey and said, “The greatest honour for me has been to play for my country for 20 years. It is every athlete's dream to represent their country at the highest level. I was able to do that”. "These are very, very happy tears. I could not have asked for a better send-off,” a teary-eyed Sania added.

Sania bid goodbye to her Grand Slam career at the Australian Open 2023, where she finished as the runner-up in the mixed doubles events. She then concluded her professional career by losing the first round of the Dubai Tennis Championships. She has been the flag bearer for tennis in India for over two decades and registered a total of six Grand Slam wins in her career.