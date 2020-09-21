Saints Vs Raiders Live Streaming In India & USA, Prediction, H2h, Fantasy Picks, NFL Live

The New Orleans Saints and Las Vegas Raiders will face each other on Monday, September 21, 8:15 PM EST (Tuesday, September 22, 5:45 AM IST). The game will take place at the Raiders' home Allegiant Stadium in Paradise, Nevada, United States. Both teams will play the upcoming game following Week 1 wins.

Saints vs Raiders live stream details: How to live stream NFL live in the USA and India?

The New Orleans Saints and Las Vegas Raiders game will be broadcast live in the USA on ESPN. To live stream the game, US fans can check out American streaming services like fuboTV. The ESPN app will also live stream the games in America.

Saints vs Raiders live stream details in India

Hey, after buying the 'Tour Pass' you can watch 5 select games from each week of NFL 2020 regular season live on FanCode. Also, you can watch 100 games live which include TNF, SNF and MNF postseason clashes and Super Bowl. — FanCode (@FanCode) September 12, 2020

NFL games can be live-streamed on the app FanCode. In January, FanCode acquired streaming rights for NFL games in India. Per reports, Indian fans can watch five NFL regular-season games and have access to all post-season games including the Super Bowl. The Raiders vs Saints game will be available to stream live in India.

Saints vs Raiders prediction and Saints vs Raiders h2h

Clear for takeoff 🚀



The last time we faced the Saints @RocketRich30 took his first career carry to the house. pic.twitter.com/a9kQu4cJtJ — Las Vegas Raiders (@Raiders) September 18, 2020

Prediction: Raiders win

Head to head: The Raiders-Saints last played against each other in September, 2016. The Raiders won 35-34.

The Raiders last beat the Carolina Panthers 34-30 in Week 1, while the Saints won (34-23) at home against Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers last week. The Raiders' running back Josh Jacobs led the team to victory with his three touchdowns. For the Saints, running back Alvin Kamara stole one receiving touchdown, while also punching in a rushing touchdown.

24 hours away from Monday Night Football in Vegas!#NOvsLV | @Entergy pic.twitter.com/R2Fx5tGa0W — New Orleans Saints (@Saints) September 21, 2020

Saints vs Raiders fantasy picks – Lineup

Captain/MVP: Raiders running back Josh Jacobs

Saints running back Alvin Kamara

Saints quarterback Drew Brees

Raiders tight end Darren Waller

Saints wide receiver Deonte Harris

Saints quarterback Taysom Hill

(Image credits: New Orleans Saints Instagram)