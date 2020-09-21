Last Updated:

Saints Vs Raiders Live Streaming In India & USA, Prediction, H2h, Fantasy Picks, NFL Live

The Las Vegas Raiders and New Orleans Saints will face each other on Monday night (Tuesday morning IST). Here are the Saints vs Raiders live stream details.

Written By
Devika Pawar
Saints vs Raiders live stream

The New Orleans Saints and Las Vegas Raiders will face each other on Monday, September 21, 8:15 PM EST (Tuesday, September 22, 5:45 AM IST). The game will take place at the Raiders' home Allegiant Stadium in Paradise, Nevada, United States. Both teams will play the upcoming game following Week 1 wins. 

Saints vs Raiders live stream details: How to live stream NFL live in the USA and India?

The New Orleans Saints and Las Vegas Raiders game will be broadcast live in the USA on ESPN. To live stream the game, US fans can check out American streaming services like fuboTV. The ESPN app will also live stream the games in America. 

Saints vs Raiders live stream details in India

NFL games can be live-streamed on the app FanCode. In January, FanCode acquired streaming rights for NFL games in India. Per reports, Indian fans can watch five NFL regular-season games and have access to all post-season games including the Super Bowl. The Raiders vs Saints game will be available to stream live in India. 

Saints vs Raiders prediction and Saints vs Raiders h2h

  • Prediction: Raiders win
  • Head to head: The Raiders-Saints last played against each other in September, 2016. The Raiders won 35-34. 

The Raiders last beat the Carolina Panthers 34-30 in Week 1, while the Saints won (34-23) at home against Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers last week. The Raiders' running back Josh Jacobs led the team to victory with his three touchdowns. For the Saints, running back Alvin Kamara stole one receiving touchdown, while also punching in a rushing touchdown. 

Saints vs Raiders fantasy picks – Lineup 

  • Captain/MVP: Raiders running back Josh Jacobs 
  • Saints running back Alvin Kamara
  • Saints quarterback Drew Brees
  • Raiders tight end Darren Waller
  • Saints wide receiver Deonte Harris
  • Saints quarterback Taysom Hill

