Sajan Bhanwala Scripts History, Wins India 1st Medal In Greco Roman At U23 World C'ships

The Indian wrestling contingent for the U-23 World Championships in Pontevedra, Spain was left in shock after 21 wrestlers were denied visas for the event. The Spanish embassy had denied the visas on the suspicion that they will not leave the territory before the expiry of the visas. Amid all the drama, India's Greco-Roman wrestler Sajan Bhanwala made history when he won a historic medal in the U23 Wrestling World Championships. The medal was the first for the country in the Greco-Roman style

Sajan Bhanwala archives major landmark at U23 World Championships

Bhanwala won the bronze medal in the 77kg category of the U-23 World Championships. The Indian wrestler won the historic medal after fighting through the repechage round. Sajan lost his pre-quarterfinal bout to Moldova's Alexandrin Gutu 0-8. Gutu reached the final, presenting the Indian wrestler with a chance for a podium finish. The 23-year-old started the repechage round with a 9-6 win over Kazakhstan's Rassul Zhunis. However, he looked far away from his best while fighting Ukraine's Dmytro Vasetskyi in the bronze medal match as he trailed 4-10 in the bout. Sajan bounced back and was able to score a massive 4-point move in the closing stages of the bout to earn a place on the podium with a 10-10 victory by points.

WFI president issues statement on denial of visas to Indian wrestlers

The Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) was left surprised by the decision of the Spanish Embassy to deny visas to Indian wrestlers. India's first-ever Under-20 woman world Champion Antim Panghal was among the wrestlers who missed out on participation. Speaking to ANI WFI president BBS Singh said, " This is the first time such an incident has happened. A country is given permission to hold a tournament on the condition that it cannot stop any player from other countries from taking part, even if it does not share friendly relations with them. It is unfortunate that 9 out of 30 players were (only) given visas. We held the Asian Championship two years ago. Despite not having good relations with Pakistan at that time, we gave them visas."