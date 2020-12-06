Sakhir Grand Prix Live Stream, Schedule And All You Need To Know About Historic F1 Race

The penultimate race of the F1 2020 calendar sees the teams stay in Bahrain for a second consecutive week. After last week’s dramatic Bahrain Grand Prix, a new circuit layout will be used for what is called the Sakhir Grand Prix. The Sakhir Grand Prix schedule has already managed to grab a lot of attention, with the new layout, the midfield battle, and a series of driver changes post Lewis Hamilton’s COVID enforced absence making it one of the most unpredictable races in recent years.

Sakhir Grand Prix date time: Weekend preview

As many as three drivers will be driving new cars at the Sakhir Grand Prix this weekend, with two youngsters making their F1 debuts. Pietro Fittipaldi is filling in for Romain Grosjean at Haas F1 team as the Frenchman continues his recovery from last week’s horror crash, while Jack Aitken is set to make his debut with Williams. However, the headline of the week is George Russell in the Mercedes, with many touting the young British driver to score his first points of the season and maybe a podium in the championship-winning car.

Friday practice has already given an idea about how the teams have fared in the layout which is being used for this weekend. The Sakhir Grand Prix schedule means that the race is set to be one of the fastest in the competition’s history, with the almost “oval” track exciting fans and teams alike. While Mercedes topped the timesheets on Friday, they were closely followed by the Racing Points.

Red Bull and Renault looked strong as well, and with the latter locked in a tight battle for P3 in the Constructors standings, the French team will be hoping to bounce back from their poor showing from last week. McLaren and Ferrari were among the teams who struggled on the first day of the Sakhir GP schedule, with the British team surprisingly struggling at a venue they did so well just one week ago. However, with Lewis Hamilton missing from the grid for the first time since 2006, all positions, from the race win to the podium spots, are wide open as teams and drivers look to end their seasons on a high.

Sakhir Grand Prix live stream: Sakhir Grand Prix telecast schedule

The Sakhir Grand Prix will take place on Sunday, December 6 from 10:40 PM IST. With the race taking place at 8:10 PM local time, it is set to be a night race. Each lap is 3.543 km long, with a total of 87 laps scheduled to take place.

How to watch Sakhir Grand Prix live?

The Sakhir Grand Prix telecast for Indian viewers would be available on the Star Sports Select 2 HD channel. For fans wondering about how to watch Sakhir Grand Prix live stream online, they can do so by logging onto Disney+ Hotstar. The Sakhir Grand Prix schedule updates and real-time information will also be available on Formula 1’s social media handles and official website.

Image Credits: Formula 1 Instagram