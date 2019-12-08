Sakshi Malik And Ravinder Win Gold At South Asian Games

Rio Olympics medallist Sakshi Malik and Ravinder lead India clinch four more gold medals on day three of the wrestling competition at the ongoing 13th South Asian Games in Kathmandu on Sunday, December 8.

While Sakshi was unstoppable on her way to the podium finish in the 62kg category, U-23 World silver medallist, Ravinder made it a golden double for India as he clinched top honours in the 61kg men’s freestyle.

Four more gold medals

Sakshi won all her matches one-sided by pinning her opponents and bagging the matches one-sided with a steep margin of 10-0 to finish at the top. Ravinder, however, had to work hard to clinch his gold against Pakistan’s M Bilal after easily overcoming the challenge posed by Sri Lankan and Bangladeshi wrestlers in the earlier rounds.

The other Indian wrestlers competing were Pawan Kumar (86kg) and Anshu (59kg) in the women’s freestyle, and both the grapplers won gold medals in their categories.

While Commonwealth Games gold medallist Pawan had to rely on his experience to win 4-1 against his Pakistani counterpart in the finals, Anshu claimed the gold against the Sri Lankan wrestler within record 15 seconds of the bout.

India so far has managed to win gold medals in all the 12 categories and will strive to impeccable record on the last day of the competition as Gaurav Baliyan (74kg) and Anita Sheoran (68kg) will take on the challenge in the men’s freestyle and women’s categories respectively.

