Sakshi Malik, in her statement to Republic TV, highlighted the timing of Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh's recent statement on the narco test. She emphasized that while their demand for the test had been persistently voiced for the past 15 days, it received minimal coverage. However, when Singh finally mentioned it yesterday, it was portrayed as if he had initiated the challenge. Malik argued that this portrayal is misleading, as it was actually their side that had initially issued the challenge, with Singh merely accepting it.

Sakshi Malik wants the narco test to be live-streamed in Supreme Court

Sakshi Malik proposed a transparent approach for the execution of the narco test. She suggested that the test should be conducted in a manner where it is live-streamed inside the Supreme Court. This way, not only would the questions asked during the test be accessible to the public, but also will be the answers provided. Malik argued that by ensuring such transparency, the entire world would be able to witness the proceedings, eliminating any doubts or misconceptions. Furthermore, she made it clear that once this process is carried out, they are fully prepared to undergo the narco test, demonstrating their commitment to establishing the truth.

"First of all, I would like to point out that his [Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh] statement on the narco test has come just yesterday. It's important to note that our demand for the narco test has been ongoing for the past 15 days, although it received little attention from news channels. However, when Brij Bhushan finally mentioned it yesterday, it was portrayed as if he had issued a challenge to us. This portrayal is misleading because the truth is that we were the ones who initially issued the challenge, and he merely accepted it," Sakshi Malik told Republic TV.

"We firmly believe that the narco test should be conducted, and we propose that it be done in a transparent manner by live streaming it inside the Supreme Court. This way, the entire world will be aware of the questions being asked and the answers provided. Once this process is completed, we are fully prepared to undergo the narco test," she added.

Brij Bhushan had recently challenged the wrestlers saying that he would undergo a narco test if the same test of wrestlers Vinesh Phogat and Bajrang Punia is also conducted. Responding to his statement, Vinesh Phogat said that they are ready to undergo the test and that it should be done live so the entire country knows about his cruelty against the daughters of the country.

Indian wrestlers have been protesting against former Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh at Jantar Mantar for the past 30 days. Their demands include the immediate arrest of Singh, who they allege has committed sexual harassment offenses against female wrestlers in the country.

Image: RepublicTV