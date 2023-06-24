Sakshi Malik To Host Live Session Amid allegations Of Political Meddling On Protests

Why are you reading this: Top Indian wrestlers under the leadership of Bajrang Punia, Vinesh Phogat, and Sakshi Malik are protesting against the Wrestling Federation of India chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. The wrestlers have also filed a case on the charges of sexual exploitation against the WFI chief and the police investigation under the matter is still under process.

3 things you need to know

The wrestlers resumed their protest against the WFI chief in the last week of April after January

The wrestlers have resumed their government duties but have not given up on the protest

Sakshi Malik has been one of the leading faces of the wrestlers' protest till now

Sakshi Malik to address people over the alleged political involvement in the protest

Sakshi Malik, who has been one of the leading faces of the wrestlers' protest, recently shared a tweet she said that she will address the people over the alleged political involvement in the wrestlers protest.

हमारे बारे में समाज में जो ग़लत बातें फैलाई जा रही हैं कुछ चुनिंदा राजनेत्ताओं द्वारा अपने निज़ीस्वार्थ के लिए उसी के मध्यनज़र आज शाम को 7pm लाइव करेंगे हम सब। आप सभी से अनुरोध है ज़्यादा से ज़्यादा संख्या में हमसे जुड़ें 🙏 — Sakshee Malikkh (@SakshiMalik) June 24, 2023

Did the wrestlers protest leave any impact?

The wrestlers protest under the leadership of Vinesh Phogat, Bajrang Punia, and Sakshi Malik has left a lot of impact as the fresh elections for the president position of the WFI will be held on July 11. Also, no family member of Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh will contest in the elections. The Delhi Police have filed a charge sheet of 1084 pages in court against the BJP MP on June 15, 2023.

However, the sexual assault case against Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh has been moved to the MP-MLA court, and the next hearing on the matter will be on June 27, 2023.

The wrestlers first began their protest against the WFI chief in January 2023, wherein they demanded the removal of Brij Bhushan from his post and also strict action against him. However, the wrestlers held talks with Sports Minister Anurag Thakur, and a committee was formed to investigate the matter.

The committee had five members under the leadership of MC Mary Kom, which had to submit its report within one month. The date was later extended to two weeks and added Babita Phogat as the committee's sixth member.

The wrestlers, however, sat on the protest yet again from April 2023, which continued for 38 days until the Delhi Police uprooted their tents from the protest site. The wrestlers, however, suspended their protest after meeting Anurag Thakur and also on the assurance that the chargesheet against Brij Bhushan will be filed by June 15, 2023.