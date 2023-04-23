Sakshi Malikkh Urges PM Modi To Sanction Strict Action Against WFI President

The Indian wrestlers have once again begun their protest against the Wrestling Federation of India President Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh at the Jantar Mantar in New Delhi. The protest is being held under the leadership of top wrestlers like Sakshi Malikkh, Vinesh Phogat, Bajrang Punia, and others. The matter first ingnited when the wrestlers made allegations of sexual assault against the WFI President.

Olympic and Commonwealth gold medalist Sakshi Malikkh who is also among the protesters against Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh said during the press interaction with ANI, "We had faith earlier also, we are still believing that justice will be done to us, and we will still be heard, we have been waiting for two and a half months, but now we are saying that we have complete faith because an athlete has spent so many years to make the country proud. He has won a medal and brings laurels to the country and if we are not listened to as we are, then who will be listened to?."

Sakshi Malikkh's request to PM Modi

It is my request to the Prime Minister that we should be heard in the matter for which we first sat so that India's wrestling goes into safe hands. You all know the allegations that we have made, we have given our statements to the committee, and even after that no action and no hearing is taking place. Vinesh was telling us about it for two and a half to three months and I have been thinking about what is going to happen next, whether we will be able to wrestle further or not, I have heard from people that this our careers are over, that is why we are doing this dharna, where did it end, we have won a gold medal in Commonwealth Games, Bajrang is a silver medalist and he brought a medal from the Olympics. Where did we end up? We want the truth to prevail and India's wrestling to go in safe hands.

Speaking further about the matter, the wrestlers before sat on a protest to remove the Wrestling Federation of India president Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh earlier in January this year. Then the matter was taken seriously by the union sports minister Anurag Thakur and had called them for talks.

After the talks, a committee was made for further investigation and till now no report has come. The female wrestlers have also lodged a complaint against Brij Bhushan in the Connaught police station in which a FIR is still to be written.