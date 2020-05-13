SAL Vs KIH Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Korean Baseball League Live

Quick links:
Samsung Lions will take on Kiwoom Heroes the Korean Baseball League on Tuesday, May 13, 2020. The game will commence at 3:00 pm IST. Fans can play the SAL vs KIH Dream11 prediction game on the fantasy gaming app – Dream11. Here is the SAL vs KIH Dream11 prediction, the SAL vs KIH Dream11 top picks and SAL vs KIH Dream11 team.
Choi Seon-ho, Kim Heon-gon, Kim Dong-yeop, Koo Ja-wook, Lee Sung-gon, Park Chan-do, Park Hae-min, Park Seung-gyu, Choi Young-jin, Kim Sang-su, Kim Jae-hyun, Kim Ji-chan, Lee Won-seok, Lee Sung-gyu, Lee Hak-ju, Park Gye-beom, Tyler Saladino, Yang Woo-hyun, Kim Sung-pyo, Baek Jung-hyun, David Buchanan, Choi Ji-gwang, Choi Chae-heung, Hong Jung-woo, Im Hyun-joon, Jang Pil-joon, Jang Ji-hoon, Kim Dae-woo, Kim Shi-hyun, Kwon Oh-jun, Lee Seung-hyun, Ben Lively, Noh Sung-ho, Won Tae-in, Woo Kyu-min, Yoon Sung-hwan, Kang Min-ho, Kim Eung-min, Kim Min-soo Sr, Kim Do-hwan
Lee Taek-keun, Park Joon-tae, Park Jeong-eum, Lim Byeong-wuk, Lee Jung-hoo, Kim Gyu-min, Kim Hye-sung, Taylor Motter, Kim Ha-seong, Park Byung-ho, Seo Keon-chang, Kim Woong-bin, Kim Joo-hyung, Jeon Byung-woo, Jake Brigham, Eric Jokisch, Choi Won-tae, Lee Seung-ho, Shin Jae-young, Kim Dong-jun, Oh Ju-won, Im Gyu-bin, Yoon Jung-hyun, Yoon Young-sam, Lee Young-joon, Jo Sang-woo, Kim Sung-min, Ahn Woo-jin, Kim Sang-su Sr, Yang Hyun, Kim Jae-woong, Han Hyun-hee, Ju Hyo-sang, Park Dong-won, Lee Ji-young
As per our SAL vs KIH Dream11 prediction, Kiwoom Heroes are the favourite to win the game.