Sania Mirza Talks To PM Modi; Details Her Tokyo Olympics Preparation With Ankita Raina

Following her matches at Wimbledon, India's top Tennis player Sania Mirza is gearing up to represent India with young athlete Ankita Raina in the Tokyo Olympics. This will mark the athlete's fourth Olympics while Raina will be playing the first Olympics of her career. While interacting with the athletes representing India internationally, Prime Minister Narendra Modi talked to Sania Mirza about her preparations for the forthcoming event and her sports journey so far.

What does it take to become the ultimate Tennis champion?

In the live video conference where the Prime Minister interacted with Tokyo-bound Olympic athletes going up against over 200 countries to win a title for India, he greeted Tennis star Sania Mirza and asked about her take on the efforts put into becoming the ultimate champion in Tennis. Commending her professional career over the years, the PM also acknowledged her influence in the Sports scene in the country. Answering the question, Mirza reminisced on the time she picked up the racket over 25 years ago when Tennis was not a popular sport.

However, the sport has become global with many kids believing to go professional in Tennis and representing their country. The 34-year-old believed that having a support system, hard work and perseverance while destiny playing its role will get any player to the heights of their professional career.

''Now the facilities have improved as well. Comparing to the situation 25 years ago, India now has many stadiums. I hope there will be more Tennis players emerging from India''.

How is your partnership with Ankita Raina?

PM Modi also asked the athelete about her partnership with the young athlete Ankita Raina. The duo will compete in the Tokyo Olympics representing the country in Women's Doubles. He also asked about their preparation together.

She replied,

''Ankita is a young athelete and has been performing well in matches so far. I am excited to play with her. The last time we played together was in February in Pet Cup matches. We are looking forward to going to the Tokyo Olympics 2021 as this would be my fourth Olympics while she would be playing her first. She also provides a young pair of legs for our team''.

Asking about her experience with the changing times and facilities provided by the authorities towards the welfare of the sports, PM Modi asked Sania Mirza about the changes in the last five years.

''The changes occurred during Commonwealth games when netizens started to believe in other sports apart from Cricket who can make a name for the country on an international level. The belief is growing every year. As for government support, you have assured me personally of your support. I have noticed a positive change since my comeback last year''.

Following their interaction, PM Modi wished the athlete a successful journey in the Tokyo Olympics.

Sania Mirza's comeback

With six Grand Slams under her belt, Sania Mirza is unarguably one of the greatest athletes to represent India internationally. Being the highest-ranked female in India, she has bagged numerous number one titles in tournaments like WTA, Commonwealth games and Afro-Asian Games. After the two-year hiatus post giving birth to her son, she made her comeback at the Hobart International in January 2020 and the 2020 Australian Open.

IMAGE- PTI