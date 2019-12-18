Sanjeev, Rahi, Manu, Aishwary On A Roll At Rifle & Pistol Nationals

Tokyo 2020 Olympic quota winners -- Sanjeev Rajput, Rahi Sarnobat, Manu Bhaker Aishwary Singh Tomar -- continued their fine form, winning gold at the ongoing 63rd National Shooting Championship Competitions (Rifle/Pistol) in Bhopal on Wednesday.

The other shooters put up an outstanding performance

After Divyansh Panwar had won the Men’s Air Rifle on the opening day, senior shooter Sanjeev Rajput on Wednesday won the Men’s 50m Rifle 3 Positions while Rahi aced the Women’s 25m Pistol, both registering top scores in qualification through to the finals. Sanjeev representing Haryana, shot a solid 1176 to top qualification before a sublime 459.6 to seal gold while Maharashtra’s Rahi shot 41 in the final to dominate Manu Bhaker who shot 32 for the silver. This after Rahi shot 589 to top qualification and Manu 582 to follow her through to the finals.

A win for young Manu Bhaker

Manu also won the junior women’s 25m Pistol gold while Aishwary Tomar, who had won the junior Air Rifle earlier in the championships, won the Junior Men’s 3P with a 455 in the final. The teenager from Madhya Pradesh had also shot a fine 1175 in qualification.

