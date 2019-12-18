The Debate
India News
Opinions
Entertainment News
Sports News
World News
Technology News
Initiatives
The Debate
India News
Opinions
Entertainment News
Sports News
World News
Technology News
Initiatives

Sanjeev, Rahi, Manu, Aishwary On A Roll At Rifle & Pistol Nationals

other sports

Sanjeev Rajput, Rahi Sarnobat, Manu Bhaker Aishwary Singh Tomar continued their fine form as they won gold at 63rd National Shooting Championship Competitions

Written By Suman Ray | Mumbai | Updated On:
Tokyo 2020 Olympic

Tokyo 2020 Olympic quota winners -- Sanjeev Rajput, Rahi Sarnobat, Manu Bhaker Aishwary Singh Tomar --  continued their fine form, winning gold at the ongoing 63rd National Shooting Championship Competitions (Rifle/Pistol) in Bhopal on Wednesday.

READ: Squash: Aishwarya upsets Urwashi to enter quarters

The other shooters put up an outstanding performance

 After Divyansh Panwar had won the Men’s Air Rifle on the opening day, senior shooter Sanjeev Rajput on Wednesday won the Men’s 50m Rifle 3 Positions while Rahi aced the Women’s 25m Pistol, both registering top scores in qualification through to the finals. Sanjeev representing Haryana, shot a solid 1176 to top qualification before a sublime 459.6 to seal gold while Maharashtra’s Rahi shot 41 in the final to dominate Manu Bhaker who shot 32 for the silver. This after Rahi shot 589 to top qualification and Manu 582 to follow her through to the finals.

READ: Odell Beckham Jr to join Pittsburgh Steelers? NFL trade rumours around Browns star

A win for young Manu Bhaker

Manu also won the junior women’s 25m Pistol gold while Aishwary Tomar, who had won the junior Air Rifle earlier in the championships, won the Junior Men’s 3P with a 455 in the final. The teenager from Madhya Pradesh had also shot a fine 1175 in qualification.

READ: Gerrit Cole breaks silence on why he joined New York Yankees

READ: NFL bans Denver Broncos player Kareem Jackson for DUI, speeding
 

Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
SOREN DEFENDS SAFFRON RAPE COMMENT
'OPPN PARTIES INSTIGATING PROTESTS'
WHO IS CURRENTLY US PRESIDENT?
DELHI POLICE REQUESTS PROTESTERS
KOHLI TOPS FORBES 100 LIST
IPL AUCTION 2020 LIVE UPDATES