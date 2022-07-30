Last Updated:

Sanket Sargar Bags 1st CWG 2022 Medal For India; Wins Silver In Men's 55kg Weightlifting

Weightlifter Sanket Mahadev Sargar has provided India its first medal at the 2022 Commonwealth Games after he won silver in the men's 55kg event.

Sanket Mahadev Sargar won India its first medal at the 2022 Commonwealth Games after he clinched silver in the men's 55kg weightlifting event. Sanket Sargar won the medal after lifting a combined weight of 248kg in snatch and clean & jerk categories. 

Sanket lifted 113kg as his best attempt in snatch and 135kg in clean & jerk. Malaysia's Aniq Mohamad took gold with a stunning finish in the event as Indian star narrowly missed out on gold.

Image: Twitter/SAI_Media

