Sanket Sargar Bags 1st CWG 2022 Medal For India; Wins Silver In Men's 55kg Weightlifting

Sanket Mahadev Sargar won India its first medal at the 2022 Commonwealth Games after he clinched silver in the men's 55kg weightlifting event. Sanket Sargar won the medal after lifting a combined weight of 248kg in snatch and clean & jerk categories.
🇮🇳 wins its 1️⃣st 🏅 at @birminghamcg22 🤩#SanketSargar in a smashing performance lifted a total of 248 Kg in 55kg Men’s 🏋️♀️ to clinch 🥈at #B2022— SAI Media (@Media_SAI) July 30, 2022
Sanket lifted 113kg as his best attempt in snatch and 135kg in clean & jerk. Malaysia's Aniq Mohamad took gold with a stunning finish in the event as Indian star narrowly missed out on gold.