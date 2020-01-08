The Debate
NADA Bans Weightlifter Sarbjeet Kaur For Four Years For Intake Of Prohibited Substance

other sports

NADA has found weightlifter Sarbjeet Kaur guilty of the anti-doping rule violation and has consequently been banned for a period of four years

Sarbjeet Kaur

The National Anti Doping Agency (NADA) has found weightlifter Sarbjeet Kaur guilty of the anti-doping rule violation and has consequently been banned for a period of four years by the organisation. The punishment was announced later on Tuesday evening. In a statement, NADA said that the test sample was collected in Vishakapatnam by the Dope Control Officer during the 34th Women Senior National Weightlifting Championship. 

In a series of tweets, the authority said, "The tests showed an Adverse Analytical Finding (AAF) for the presence of Prohibited Substance namely - Di-hydroxy-LGD-4033 (LGD 4033 METABOLITE), Selective Androgen Receptor Modulations (SARM), and Ostarine (Enobosarm). SARM is a non-specified substance as per WADA Prohibited List 2019."

Kaur was found guilty when the case was presented to her later in the day.

