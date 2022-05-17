Satender Malik 'attacked Me': Referee Reveals Incident That Led To Wrestler's Life Ban

In a shocking incident, wrestler Satender Malik physically attacked the referee Jagbir Singh after losing his 125kg freestyle final category during the Commonwealth Games (CWG) trials. After this incident, the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) assistant secretary Vinod Tomar informed that the WFI President has decided to impose a life ban on Satender Malik.

After being attacked by the wrestler, Referee Jagbir Singh narrated the whole incident and said that he was in charge of the mat during the match. The main judge asked him to watch the video and give a decision when the game had "come under suspicious circumstances".

"After the decision was announced, the wrestler (Satender Malik) started to fight & attack," he said.

I was in charge of the mat & when the game had come under suspicious circumstances the main judge asked me to watch the video & give a decision on the basis of that. After I announced the decision, the wrestler (Satender Malik) started to fight & attacked me: Referee Jagbir Singh pic.twitter.com/l2XhB2zWoH — ANI (@ANI) May 17, 2022

Wrestler Satender Malik physically assaults referee Jagbir Singh

Wrestler Satender Malik, who has been served a life ban by the WFI, was winning the match at the KD Jadhav hall of the IG stadium against his opponent Mohit 3-0 when the latter managed to effect a 'take-down' move. Mohit also managed to push Malik out of the mat to score another point. However, there was disagreement with referee Virender Malik's decision as he awarded only one point to Mohit instead of two, and the decision was challenged.

Senior referee Jagbir Singh looked into the challenge and with the help of TV replays ruled that Mohit should be given three points. The score then tied at 3-3 and remained the same for a while before Mohit was declared the winner as he had scored the last point of the bout.

At that moment Satender lost his cool and walked across mat A where Ravi Dahiya and Aman were having a match in the 57kg final. He went straight to referee Jagbir and physically assaulted him. Malik first abused Jagbir and then punched him prompting the latter to lose balance and fall to the ground.

Life ban is imposed on wrestler Satender Malik by the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) after he thrashed referee Jagbir Singh. pic.twitter.com/wj24KbKyQU — ANI (@ANI) May 17, 2022

Due to the brawl, the 57kg bout between Dahiya and Aman was interrupted and was stopped for a brief period. Hundreds of people present in the stadium were shocked to witness a scene like this, and for a brief moment, chaos ensued inside the stadium. WFI officials and other opponents controlled Satender and managed to send him out of the hall and restarted the bout.

(Image: ANI)