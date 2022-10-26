Sauber To Compete As Audi Factory Team From 2026, Alfa Romeo To End Partnership After 2023

In the latest development, Audi has reached an agreement with Sauber to make their Swiss F1 team their works team from the 2026 season onwards. The German manufacturer had announced in August that they will join the sport as a power unit supplier when the new regulations would be introduced in four years. As for Sauber, this new partnership means that they will end their current deal with Alfa Romeo Racing after the 2023 season although they will continue to use Ferrari power units until 2025.

Audi reach an agreement with Sauber

After reaching an agreement with Sauber, Audi's AG Board Member, Oliver Hoffmann, said, "We are delighted to have gained such an experienced and competent partner for our ambitious Formula 1 project. We already know the Sauber Group with its state-of-the-art facility and experienced team from previous collaborations and are convinced that together we will form a strong team."

Speaking of the agreement between the two teams, Sauber Motorsport's CEO and team principal, Fred Vasseur, added, "The partnership between Audi AG and Sauber Motorsport is a key step for our team as we continue to make progress towards the front of the grid. To become Audi’s official works team is not only an honour and a great responsibility: it’s the best option for the future and we are fully confident we can help Audi achieve the objectives they have set for their journey in Formula 1."

BREAKING: Sauber will compete as the Audi factory team from 2026, using an Audi power unit#F1 @audisport pic.twitter.com/DyQNR70MRp — Formula 1 (@F1) October 26, 2022

While Sauber kickstarted their partnership with Alfa Romeo Racing with an outstanding season in 2019 with 57 points and an eighth-place finish in the F1 Constructors' Championships, their competitiveness has seen a downward trend since then. While they managed to retain their eighth place in the Constructors in the 2020 season, they only scored eight points in stark contrast.

The poor form continued in the 2021 season as they finished ninth with 13 points. However, Alfa Romeo Racing do seem to have rediscovered their form this year as they are currently sixth in the F1 Constructors' Championships with 52 points with still three races remaining this year. Former Mercedes driver Valtteri Bottas has made most of the contribution for the team as he has scored 46 of the 52 points. Meanwhile, rookie teammate Zhou Guanyu has scored six.