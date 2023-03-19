Saudi Arabian GP 2023 Live Streaming: When & Where To Watch F1 Main Race In India, US & UK

Saudi Arabian GP 2023 Live Streaming: Red Bull driver Sergio Perez claimed pole at the Jeddah Corniche Circuit during the qualifying session on Saturday, after the reigning World Champion Max Verstappen suffered a drive shaft problem and ended up at P15. While Charles Leclerc qualified at P2, a 10-place grid penalty will see him start the main race from P12 on Sunday. This promoted Fernando Alonso to P2, as Aston Martin eye another podium finish after their stunning show at the Round 1 of the F1 2023 season.

As reported by Formula 1 on their official website, speaking after Saturday’s qualifying session, Alonso revealed battling Perez for the win is not the target. On being asked if he could take on the Red Bull of pole man Perez, Alonso said, “I don’t think so, I don’t think so. I don’t want to sound pessimistic but if we see the pace, the whole weekend in free practice, if we see the Bahrain race, we have to be honest with ourselves and know that Red Bull is a little bit ahead of everyone so that’s not, let’s say, the target tomorrow, you know, to fight for the win with Checo [Perez]”.

Meanwhile, George Russell will start the race on P3 on his Mercedes, ahead of Ferrari’s Carlos Sainz Jr. at fourth and Aston Martin’s Lance Stroll at P5. The seven-time F1 World Champion Lewis Hamilton will start the race back in P7, whereas Esteban Ocon will start at P6 on his Alpine. Here’s a look at the complete starting grid and live streaming details about the Saudi Arabian GP 2023.

When will the F1 Saudi Arabian GP 2023 begin?

The main race during the Saudi Arabian GP 2023 is scheduled to begin at the Jeddah Corniche Circuit from 10:30 PM IST / 5:00 PM GMT / 10:00 AM PT / 1:00 PM ET onwards.

How to watch the live streaming of the F1 Saudi Arabian GP 2023 in India?

Indian F1 fans can get access to the live streaming of the Saudi Arabian GP 2023 by subscribing to F1 TV Pro. Formula 1 launched its exclusive streaming service in India earlier this year. The annual subscription is priced at USD 29.99 or about INR 2473.

How to watch the live streaming of the F1 Saudi Arabian GP 2023 in the US?

Racing fans in the US can watch the live telecast of Saudi Arabian GP 2023 on ESPN, while the live streaming will be available on ESPN+.

How to watch the live streaming of the F1 Saudi Arabian GP 2023 in the UK?