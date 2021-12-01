Saudi Arabian GP: A Look At How Max Verstappen Can Win Maiden F1 Title By Beating Hamilton

Quick links:
Image: AP
As the F1 2021 season nears a close, the Drivers' Championship battle between Mercedes F1's Lewis Hamilton and Red Bull Racing's Max Verstappen becomes more and more intense.
While two races remain for this year, the Dutchman can win the title this weekend at the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix in four different ways. As things stand, Verstappen leads Hamilton by eight points. Here is a look at how the Red Bull Racing driver can win the title.
While there are four ways in which Max Verstappen can win his maiden F1 title this weekend at the Saudi Arabian GP from Lewis Hamilton, both scenarios will require him to finish first or second. The scenarios are mentioned below:
Clear your calendars for the next two weekends 🏆⚔️#F1 #HistoryAwaits @Max33Verstappen @LewisHamilton pic.twitter.com/V2D33KWZEu— Formula 1 (@F1) December 1, 2021
As the Hamilton vs Verstappen battle nears a close, both drivers have their own individual milestones in sight. The Mercedes F1 driver can surpass Michael Schumacher's record of seven championships by winning his eighth title this season. Meanwhile, Verstappen will hope to win his maiden F1 Drivers' Championship this season. As for the Constructors' Championships, Red Bull Racing will hope to snap Mercedes F1's streak by preventing them from winning their eighth consecutive title.
Next stop, the Jeddah Corniche Circuit! 🙌#SaudiArabianGP 🇸🇦 (🎥 @KSAF_SAMF)pic.twitter.com/ZUREX80fMM— Formula 1 (@F1) November 30, 2021
Free Practice 1: 7:00 PM IST to 8:00 PM IST on Friday, December 3
Free Practice 2: 10:30 PM IST to 11:30 PM IST on Friday, December 3
Free Practice 3: 7:30 PM IST to 8:30 PM IST on Saturday, December 4
Qualifying: 10:30 PM IST to 11:30 PM IST on Saturday, December 4
Main Race: 11:00 PM IST on Sunday, December 5, to 1:00 AM IST on Monday, December 6