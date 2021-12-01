Saudi Arabian GP: A Look At How Max Verstappen Can Win Maiden F1 Title By Beating Hamilton

As the F1 2021 season nears a close, the Drivers' Championship battle between Mercedes F1's Lewis Hamilton and Red Bull Racing's Max Verstappen becomes more and more intense.

While two races remain for this year, the Dutchman can win the title this weekend at the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix in four different ways. As things stand, Verstappen leads Hamilton by eight points. Here is a look at how the Red Bull Racing driver can win the title.

What does Max Verstappen need to do to win the F1 title?

While there are four ways in which Max Verstappen can win his maiden F1 title this weekend at the Saudi Arabian GP from Lewis Hamilton, both scenarios will require him to finish first or second. The scenarios are mentioned below:

If Verstappen wins with the fastest lap and Hamilton finishes sixth or lower. If the Red Bull Racing driver finishes first and the Mercedes F1 driver finishes seventh or lower. If the Dutchman finished second with the fastest lap and the Brit finishes 10th or lower. If the 24-year old Dutch driver finishes second and the 36-year old British racer does not score any points.

Hamilton vs Verstappen: What is at stake for both drivers?

As the Hamilton vs Verstappen battle nears a close, both drivers have their own individual milestones in sight. The Mercedes F1 driver can surpass Michael Schumacher's record of seven championships by winning his eighth title this season. Meanwhile, Verstappen will hope to win his maiden F1 Drivers' Championship this season. As for the Constructors' Championships, Red Bull Racing will hope to snap Mercedes F1's streak by preventing them from winning their eighth consecutive title.

Saudi Arabian GP schedule

Free Practice 1: 7:00 PM IST to 8:00 PM IST on Friday, December 3

Free Practice 2: 10:30 PM IST to 11:30 PM IST on Friday, December 3

Free Practice 3: 7:30 PM IST to 8:30 PM IST on Saturday, December 4

Qualifying: 10:30 PM IST to 11:30 PM IST on Saturday, December 4

Main Race: 11:00 PM IST on Sunday, December 5, to 1:00 AM IST on Monday, December 6