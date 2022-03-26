Saudi Arabian GP: FIA, F1 Release Joint Statement Post Oil Depot Attack, Assures Safety

Formula 1 and FIA issued a joint statement on Saturday declaring that the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix is "secure" and would take place as planned. The development comes after the Yemeni Houthi rebels attacked an oil facility belonging to the Saudi government during the practice session on Friday. According to reports, after the missile strike, drivers and other stakeholders voiced their concerns, prompting the FIA to issue a statement assuring the event's safety.

"Formula 1 and FIA can confirm that following discussion with all the teams and drivers, the 2022 FIA Formula 1 Saudi Arabian Grand Prix will continue as scheduled," the statement read.

Following the widely reported incident that took place in Jeddah on Friday, there has been extensive discussion between all stakeholders, the Saudi government authorities, and security agencies who have given full and detailed assurances that the event is secure," the statement added.

"It has been agreed with all stakeholders to maintain a clear and open diagolue throughout the event and for the future," FIA and Formula 1 said while concluding the statement.

Jeddah missile attack

The missile attack, which took place on Friday, occurred just a few kilometres away from the Jeddah Corniche Circuit, where the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix was scheduled to be held. FIA president Mohammed Ben Sulayem and Formula 1 CEO Stefano Domenicali met with drivers and team principals of all 20 squads before the qualifying session on Saturday and assured them of safety for this weekend's Saudi Arabian Grand Prix. The main event is slated to place on Sunday at 10:30 p.m. local time.

"We are aware of the attack on the Aramco distribution station in Jeddah earlier this afternoon and remain in direct contact with the Saudi authorities," race promoter Saudi Motorsport Company said in a statement.

"The race weekend schedule will continue as planned. The safety and security of all our guests continue to be our main priority and we look forward to welcoming fans for a weekend of premium racing and entertainment." the statement added.

As far as the second practice session is concerned, Ferrari driver Charles Leclerc beat Red Bull's Max Verstappen to finish on top of the chart. Mercedes' Lewis Hamilton finished fifth followed by his teammate George Russell. Leclerc had also finished first in the first practice session.

Image: AP