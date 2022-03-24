Saudi Arabian GP: Hamad & Pulling Become First Women To Drive F1 Car In Country

W Series racer Abbi Pulling and Saudi Arabian driver Aseel Al Hamad became the first women to drive an F1 car in the country during a demonstration held by Alpine. With the assistance of the Saudi Tourism Authority, both racers took the E20 on a tour through the country. They drove around the city of Diriyah and also a UNESCO World Heritage site to create history in the process.

Saudi Arabian GP: Hamad & Pulling become first women to drive F1 car

F1's official Twitter handle posted a video featuring Aseel Al Hamad and Abbi Pulling to showcase how the two women created history by becoming the first women to drive an F1 car in Saudi Arabia. Hamad explained that she was delighted to have the opportunity to drive an F1 car in her home city of Riyadh, stating that this step was important to inspire more generations to fall in love with the sport.

"It was beautiful to drive with Alpine once again, and even more special to do this in my country of Saudi Arabia and my home city of Riyadh. I hope this inspires more generations to fall in love with Formula 1 and for more women to consider motorsport as a future career. I was super happy to meet Abbi, a lovely girl with lots of ambition, and an amazing passion for racing. She shows that with enough drive, girls can become professional racing drivers," said Hamad.

"It's important to show young generations that this can be you in the future"



Watch Saudi Arabian racer @aseel_alhamad and 19-year-old W Series driver @AbbiPulling become the first women to drive an F1 car in Saudi Arabia#SaudiArabianGP | @AlpineF1Teampic.twitter.com/u1K3KhNkBK — Formula 1 (@F1) March 24, 2022

The Saudi Arabian driver added, "It is important that we showcase examples to demonstrate to the younger generation that it can be them in the future; it doesn’t matter your gender; you need to show your talent. I will be cheering for them and opening the doors and hopefully, we will see them on podiums in the near future."

Meanwhile, Pulling who joined Hamad in the initiative added, "I got my first experience of an F1 car last weekend and it was everything I was expecting, and more. I started racing when I was just eight years old, always with the goal of reaching Formula 1, and I am so pleased to have got that little bit closer."

The Saudi Arabian GP is the second round of the F1 season and it will take place at the iconic street circuit of Jeddah. The Saudi Arabian GP is scheduled from March 25-27. After the race in Bahrain, Ferrari F1 are in complete control of both the drivers as well as the constructors' championships as Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz finished first and second for the team respectively.