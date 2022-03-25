Saudi Arabian GP: Sebastian Vettel To Miss 2nd Straight Grand Prix; Who Could Replace Him?

Former Formula 1 World Champion Sebastian Vettel is set to miss the second consecutive race of the 2022 F1 season after being tested positive for COVID-19. The four-time World Champion did not drive for Aston Martin team in the opening race in Bahrain with fellow German driver Nico Hulkenberg taking his spot on the grid. Nico Hulkenberg finished the Bahrain GP race in 17th spot with Ferrari's Charles Leclerc winning the race. Hulkenberg is no stranger to late call-ups having filled in for Sergio Perez and Lance Stroll with Racing Point in 2020.

Sebastian Vettel to miss Saudi Arabian Grand Prix

Aston Martin took to social media and released a statement over Sebastian Vettel COVID issue stating that "Nico Hulkenberg will practice, qualify and race alongside Lance Stroll. Despite lack of mileage in the Aston Martin R22, Nico coped well in Bahrain and we are sure he will do likewise in Jeddah. We expect Sebastian Vettel to be fit for the Australian Grand Prix."

Saudi Arabian GP schedule

The Saudi Arabian GP will feature the typical F1 race weekend schedule as Friday will feature two practice sessions followed by a third and final practice session on Saturday. Once the practice sessions are out of the way, Saturday will feature the all-important qualifying that decides the grid for Sunday's main race.

Practice 1, Date – 25th March

Timings – 7:30 to 8:30 PM IST

Practice 2, Date – 25th March

Timings – 10:30 to 11:30 PM IST

Practice 3, Date – 26th March

Timings – 7:30 to 8:30 PM IST

Qualifying, Date – 26th March

Timings – 10:30 to 11:30 PM IST

Race, Date – 27th March

Timings – 10:30 PM to 12:30 AM IST

F1: Saudi Arabian GP live streaming in India

F1 fans wondering how to watch the sport live in India can tune in to the Star Sports Network, which has the official broadcasting rights in the country. As for the Bahrain Grand Prix qualifying live stream, fans can tune in to the Disney+ Hotstar app. Meanwhile, fans can also track the live updates of qualifying on the official social media handles of F1 and the respective teams.