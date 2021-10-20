Saudi Arabian Grand Prix Dress Code: All You Need To Know About F1 Teams' Race Day Gear

Saudi Arabia is set to host their first-ever F1 event, slated to take place at the Jeddah Circuit on December 5. However, teams and crew members have to adhere to the traditional practices of the Middle Eastern country.

As per various media reports, F1 teams taking part in the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix will have to follow the strict Saudi Arabian GP dress code.

Saudi Arabian GP Controversy: What is the Saudi Arabian GP dress code?

Formula 1 teams and personnel have been asked to cover their arms and legs at all times during the event. As per a report by Marca, women will have no excessive makeup, no transparent clothing, no clothing which rests above the knee, no miniskirts, no backless dresses, nothing which shows straps, no tight clothing and no bikinis.

For men, the Saudi Arabian GP dress code has a compartively less restrictive list. As per the report, Bermuda shorts, shorts, tank tops and tight pants are all prohibited for males, even though temperatures in Jeddah in December are usually above 30 degree Celcius. The fact that the pit crews and engineers will be working in even hotter conditions in the garages has not been taken into consideration.

All you need to know about the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix

Saudi Arabia will become the 33rd country to host a Formula One Grand Prix after the racing organisation confirmed that the Gulf country will be part of the 2021 season. Jeddah will be the venue for the Saudi Arabia Grand Prix till a purpose-built track at Qiddiyah is completed, which is expected to be ready by 2023. F1 is yet to announce the 2021 race calendar but reports suggest that the organisers want it to take place at night under the lights.

Saudi Sports Minister Prince Abdulaziz Bin Turki said that the Grand Prix reflects the transformational journey the country is on. Prince Abdulaziz added that the country wants to be at the very heart of the biggest moments in live sport and entertainment and hence were accelerating forward towards the speed, energy, and excitement of Formula 1.

He added that Formula 1 is an event that brings people together to celebrate an occasion that goes far beyond sport and they're looking forward to sharing the unique experience and Jeddah with the world. The Saudi Sports Minister added that the Saudi Arabia F1 Grand Prix will be a dream come true for many Saudis. The race is expected to be held in November 2021.