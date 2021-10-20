Saudi Arabian Grand Prix: Time-lapse Of World's Largest Lego F1 Car Will Leave You In Awe

Formula 1 is all set to make its presence felt in Saudi Arabia for the very first time with the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix scheduled for December this year. The Saudi Arabian GP will be the second-last race of the ongoing 2021 season which will be held in Jeddah. The race day will take place on December 5.

However, the F1 organisers had already come up with a unique idea more than a couple of months before the inaugural edition of the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix. Without further ado, let's find out what the new innovation is all about.

Saudi Arabian GP: Lego Formula One

Later last month, the Saudi Automobile & Motorcycle Federation (SAMF), the promoter of the upcoming Saudi Arabian GP went on to build the world's largest Lego Formula 1 car to promote the racing event. Nonetheless, what really stood out here is that more than 500,000 bricks were laid by professional Lego builders at Jeddah's Red Sea Mall.

Thus, they ended up shattering Ferrari's 2019 record where their car had used 350,000 bricks. Apart from breaking Ferrari's record, the Saudi Automobile & Motorcycle Federation (SAMF) has also bagged the Guinness World Record for the largest Lego Formula 1 car. In fact, SAMF has now officially taken the record away from Ferrari.

Lego car time-lapse video

Meanwhile, the inaugural Saudi Arabian Grand Prix which is scheduled to take place at the Jeddah circuit on December 3-5 is also set to be the fourth full night race on the Formula One calendar, following Singapore, Bahrain, and Qatar Grands Prix.

“I am ecstatic to announce the completion of the world’s largest-ever LEGO brick build of a Formula 1 car – fully approved and certified by Guinness World Records! This exciting project was all about giving back to our community and reflecting the true meaning & values of progress, innovation & social responsibility that symbolise modern Saudi Arabia. Today I feel confident in declaring that it has done so and much, much more", said Prince Khalid bin Sultan Al-Abdullah Al-Faisal as quoted by Formula 1 on their official website.

"This incredible accomplishment has been a feat of collaboration and ingenuity bound by a collective passion to use the power of F1 to provide Saudi Arabia with a brighter future. To be able to showcase this to the world on the weekend of the first-ever Saudi Arabian Grand Prix is an amazing achievement and I cannot wait to see what more is in store for us", he added.