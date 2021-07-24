Saurabh Chaudhary Misses Medal Mark, Finishes Seventh In 10m Air Pistol Final

The disappointment for India's shooting contingent at Tokyo Olympics continues as Saurabh Chaudhary failed to win the medal in the Men's10m Air Pistol. Saurabh topped the board in the qualifying event with 586 points in which he shot seven 10s in a row in the fourth series. However the 19-year-old could not continue his form in the elimination round and was knocked out.

Saurabh Chaudhary's performance in the qualifying stage

In the qualifying stage, Chaudhary along with Abhishek Verma made a steady start after the first series of shots. The Indian picked up the pace in the second series shooting nine 10s to move up to the ninth spot. In the fourth series, the Indian shooter surprised everyone scoring 10 out of 10 which took him to the second rank. At the end of the fifth series, Saurabh Chaudhary moved to the first rank after accumulated a total of 98 points. The shooter qualified for the finals with 586 points after shooting 7 10s in the sixth series. Saurabh's effort was matched by China's Zhang Bowen.

@SChaudhary2002 finishes 7th in men’s 10m Air Pistol Final at #Tokyo2020 on his Olympic debut. — SAIMedia (@Media_SAI) July 24, 2021

10m Air Pistol: Saurabh Chaudhary misses podium finish at Tokyo Olympics

In the final stage, Chaudhary started the elimination round in 10m Air Pistol with a 10.1 shot. However, he finishes at the bottom of the pile after the initial five shots with a score of 47.7. He managed to survive the first elimination round by shooting 10.2 and stay in the hunt for a medal. After 10 shots, Saurabh leapfrogged to 7th spot with 117.2 points while eliminating Korea's Kim Mose. He was just 0.3 away from the 6th-placed Reitz. However walking into the deciding shot Saurabh registers 9.6, while China's Zhang Bowen shot 10.2 to dash India's medal hope. Iran's Javad Foroughi whole right from the start captured the Gold with an Olympic record score of 244.8. Serbia's Damir Mike finished second with 237.9 points,whileChina'sWei Pang picked up bronze after scoring 217.6 points

Earlier in the day Indian shooters did not have a great start to the campaign as Elavenil Valarivan and Apurvi Chandela failed to qualify for the women's 10m air rifle final. Elavenil Valarivan and Apurvi Chandela finished 16th and 36th respectively in the qualifying event. Elavenil scored 626.5 points while Chandela finished the event with 621.9 points.

Image: TeamIndia / Twitter