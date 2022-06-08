Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday congratulated para shooter Avani Lekhara for winning the gold medal at Para Shooting World Cup. The Tokyo Paralympics double medallist made her return to the shooting circuit on Tuesday with a world record score of 250.6 in R2 - women’s 10m air rifle standing SH1. The effort also helped her shatter her previous world record score of 249.6 that she set at Tokyo Paralympics in the final event. Besides the world record, Avani Lekhara's Paris Paralympic spot is also guaranteed following her gold medal feat.

Avani Lekhara wins World Cup gold: PM Modi's message for para shooter

Prime Minister Narendra Modi lavished praise on the 20-year-old, labelling her feat as a 'historic accomplishment'. Taking to Twitter, he tweeted, "Congratulations @AvaniLekhara for this historic accomplishment. May you keep scaling newer heights of success and inspiring others. My best wishes".

Congratulations @AvaniLekhara for this historic accomplishment. May you keep scaling newer heights of success and inspiring others. My best wishes. https://t.co/V5jb5AMzlV — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) June 8, 2022

PM Modi heaps praise on Sriharsha Devaraddi for stunning Gold win

Apart from Avani Lekhara, Para rifle shooter Sriharsha Devaraddi also won a quota for the 2024 Paris Paralympics after winning the gold medal in Mixed 10m Air Rifle SH2 at Para Shooting World Cup in France. Devaraddi shot a total of 253.1 in the final to bag the gold medal ahead of Slovenia's Tirsek F by just 0.5 points. The bronze went to France's De La Forest with a total of 230.3

PM Modi also wished Sriharsha Devaraddi for a 'truly motivating' feat of clinching the top honours and securing a Paralympic berth in shooting.

Proud of Sriharsha Devaraddi for wining the Gold. His determination is truly motivating. Best wishes for his future endeavours. https://t.co/z9g42AHng3 — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) June 8, 2022

Sports minister Anurag Thakur also congratulated Avani Lekhara for her gold medal success. Taking to Twitter, he wrote, " Two back to back Gold medals for India at #Chateauroux2022 World Cup ! After an incredible feat by Avani, Sriharsha Devaraddi won in R4 - Mixed 10m Air Rifle Standing SH2 with 253.1 points. Both of them also secured quotas for India at #Paris2024 Double Dhamaka !

Two back to back Gold 🥇 medals for India at #Chateauroux2022 World Cup !



After an incredible feat by Avani, Sriharsha Devaraddi won 🥇in R4 - Mixed 10m Air Rifle Standing SH2 with 253.1 points.



Both of them also secured quotas for India at #Paris2024



Double Dhamaka ! 😎 pic.twitter.com/qjiRkk2vAg — Anurag Thakur (@ianuragthakur) June 8, 2022

Visa issues, new coach: Overcoming challenges en route to a historic feat

Avani Lekhara's journey to a podium finish at the Para Shooting World Cup looked no less than a distant dream after having faced visa troubles. The para shooter, on her official social media account on June 4, shared her disappointment about the coach and her escort not being granted a visa to France. However, a timely intervention from the Ministry of Youth Affairs & Sports and the Ministry of External Affairs helped her make it to the event just on time.

Avani Lekhara's tweet on Para Shooting World Cup

After winning the gold medal at Para Shooting World Cup, Avani Lekhara took to her social media handle and express her happiness on winning the R2 10m Air Rifle SH1 event and also about securing her place at the 2024 Paris Paralympics. She wrote '" Proud to bring home thein the R2 10M Air Rifle SH1 event with a WR score & s 1st #Paris2024 Quota, at the #Chateauroux2022. My 1st Int. event since the Paralympics. A big thank you to everyone who has supported me