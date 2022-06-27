Scary Scenes Unfold As Russian Duo Left In Pool Of Blood After 'blindfolded' Tag Team Bout

The Mixed Martial Arts (MMA) universe witnessed scary scenes in the aftermath of a bizarre ‘blindfolded’ tag team match, organized by the Epic Fighting Championship. Russian fighters Vlad Podkolzin and Daniel Buslovskiy locked horns against Gulmamadov PM and Magamed Taygunov in the tag team match, which ended with the fighters drenched in a pool of blood. It is pertinent to mention that MMA fans around the globe are not used to seeing tag teams in MMA bouts, as it is not a usual practice.

However, the Epic Fight Championship decided to try it out and added further excitement to the bout by blindfolding the participants at different stages. The bout began with a blindfolded pair attacking each other aggressively, while the other fighter stood back. The fighters used takedowns and wrestling to counter the opposition, while a mass brawl soon take place, with all fighters getting involved.

'These dudes were out there shopping," MMA fans react to the bizarre bout

While the referees struggled to break up the chaos, one of them also ended up taking a blow on his back. However, all four of the fighters were left bloodied as a result of the bizarre yet brutal encounter. A video clip of the brutal bout was shared on Twitter by an MMA fan, with the caption, “Always something new from those events #popMMA”.

Meanwhile, the video spread like a wildfire among MMA fans on social media, who responded to it with all kinds of reactions. Fans also saw the funny side of the bout and mentioned that the fighters look unprepared. “I imagine these dudes were out there shopping for track pants and a promoter approached them with some cash and a blindfold,” a fan wrote on Twitter.

I imagine these dudes were out there shopping for track pants and a promoter approached them with some cash and a blindfold. — Gerçekçi Kayıtlar Silsilesi (@gercekcikayit) June 24, 2022

At the same time, another fan said, “The commentators, the refs and the fans should have their eyes covered watching this”. Meanwhile, one of the fans added, “both can see the ground and therefore where the other guys feet are lol”. After witnessing the fight, prominent personalities like the UFC boss Dana White and other people with the same positions in different promotions will certainly not be in favour of including blindfolds or tag teams in the sport.

The commentators, the refs and the fans should have their eyes covered watching this — Team Wittman (@imhereforMMA) June 24, 2022

both can see the ground and therefore where the other guys feet are lol — Mayonnaise2Society (@SaudiHaramco) June 24, 2022

damn UFC got some heavy competition — Kipas Kipas (@KipasKipas15) June 25, 2022

Chances of tag teams and blindfolds being used in MMA bouts

MMA is traditionally considered to be the most violent combat sport, because of the fierce nature of the bouts. Everyone from promoters to crowd-filled arenas during PPVs, expect to witness high-voltage action and also bloodshed sometimes. However, the use of blindfolds and tag teams is yet to become a regular sighting as the Epic Fighting Championship bout showed this might lead to even cheating and creating mayhem.

(Image: @Matysek88/Twitter)