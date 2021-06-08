SCM Vs KIE Dream11 Prediction, Team And Top Picks For Liqui Moly Handball Bundesliga

SC Magdeburg and THW Kiel are set to collide against each other in the league stage match of the Liqui Moly Handball Bundesliga at GETEC Arena. The match starts at 12:00 AM IST on Wednesday, June 9. Here is our SCM vs KIE Dream11 prediction, SCM vs KIE Dream11 team.

SCM vs KIE match preview

SC Magdeburg are currently third on the table after 32 games having registered 21 wins, 9 loss while two matches ended in a draw. The team will be heading into the match on the back of a loss to the current table-toppers Flensburg Handewitt in the away fixture. They lost the game 30-33, however, the fight that the team showed in the previous match will only add to their confidence of performing really well in the upcoming game.

THW Kiel, on the other hand, are second on the points table. They have played 32 games in which the team has registered wins in 29 games while losing twice and drawing one match. The team played their previous match against TUSEM Essen and went on to win the contest 37-25. Kiel will be oozing with confidence after the previous win and will look to beat Magdeburg in the upcoming game and extend their winning run. This should be a good contest to watch as both teams will be eyeing for a win.

SCM vs KIE player record

For SC Magdeburg, the performance from Omar Ingi Magnusson and Lukas Mertens has been excellent so far. The team will hope for both these players to do well in the upcoming game and guide them to victory. On the other hand, THW Kiel will look up to Niklas Ekberg and Saner Sagosen have done well for the team so far and the duo will be expected to keep up the performance in the upcoming game as well. All these four players have been exceptional so far and all eyes will be on their performance in the upcoming fixture.

SCM vs KIE Dream11 team

Goalkeeper: Niklas Jacobsen

Defenders: Ingi Magnusson, Herald Renkind, Sander Sagossen

Forwards: Nicles Ekberg, Lukas Mertens, Patrick Wiencek

SCM vs KIE Dream11 prediction

As per our SCM vs KIE Dream11 prediction, KIE will come out on top in this contest.

Note: The SCM vs KIE player record and as a result, the SCM vs KIE best team is made on the basis of our own analysis. The SCM vs KIE Dream11 team and SCM vs KIE Dream11 prediction does not guarantee positive results.

Image: Liqui Moli HBL / Twitter