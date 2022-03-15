Scott Hall Passes Away At Age 63; WWE Extends Condolences To Two Time Hall Of Famer

The World Wrestling Entertainment on Tuesday announced the passing away of two time WWE Hall of Famer Scott Hall at the age of 63 years. The wrestler was popular by the ring name of Razor Ramon and was on life support at the Wellstar Kennestone Hospital in Marietta due to three heart attacks. Hall was hospitalized earlier this month for hip surgery after which a blood clot had reportedly become dislodged and he suffered a heart attack.

WWE confirms Scott Hall no more

Taking to social media WWE Announced “WWE is saddened to learn that two-time WWE Hall of Famer Scott Hall has passed away. WWE extends its condolences to Hall’s family, friends and fans,”

Scott Hall's best friend Kevin Nash on Sunday had taken to social media and posted a message in which he wrote, "My heart is broken and I'm so very fucking sad. I love Scott with all my heart but now I have to prepare my life without him in the present. I've been blessed to have a friend that took me at face value and I him. When we jumped to WCW we didn't care who liked or hated us. We had each other and with the smooth Barry Bloom we changed wrestling both in content and pay for those......alot that disliked us. We were the "Outsiders " but we had each other. Scott always felt he wasn't worthy of the afterlife."

Scott Hall wrestling career

Scott Hall kickstarted his career with the National Wrestling Alliance in 1984 and went on to make a name for himself with World Championship Wrestling and World Wrestling Federation in the 1990s. The bad guy was arguably one of the biggest stars in WCW, forming The Outsiders with Kevin Nash before WWE legend Hulk Hogan joined the two of them to form a popular faction by the name of nWo. The nWo was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2020. Scott Hall was first inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame back in 2014.

Hall never won the WCW World Heavyweight Championship, however, and will go down as one of the best pro wrestlers to never win a world title in a major promotion. Scott Hall aka Razor Ramon competed in one of the first high-profile ladder matches in pro wrestling history, beating Shawn Michaels for the Intercontinental title at WrestleMania 10. Since retiring from wrestling in 2010, Hall's last appearance for the WWE company came back in 2020 when he appeared on SmackDown alongside other members of the NWO in a segment with Braun Strowman. Hall made several appearances as part of the RAW Reunion in July 2019 and a year earlier as part of RAW 25 when he was part of a segment with D-Generation X, The Balor Club, and The Revival.