SDP Vs CHC Dream11 Prediction, Top Fantasy Picks, MLB 2021 Game Preview

The San Diego Padres (SDP) will go up against the San Diego Padres (SDP) in the upcoming game of the MLB 2021 season on Tuesday, June 8 at 7:15 PM local time (Wednesday, June 9 at 7:40 AM IST). The game will be played at the Petco Park in San Diego, California. Here is our SDP vs CHC Dream11 prediction, top picks and SDP vs CHC Dream11 team.

San Diego Padres are currently second in the NL West division with a win-loss record of 37-25. At home, the team has a 21-12 record and will look to add wins when they face the Cubs in the upcoming game. The team will enter the second game of the three-game series after beating Cubs 9-4 in the first game.

Chicago Cubs on the other hand are currently second in the NL Central division with a 33-27 win-loss record. Their away record stands at 12-17 and will look to win the last two games in the series and improve the record. Before the series against Padres, Cubs lost to Giants. Both teams had faced each other earlier in the season which the Cubs had emerged victorious in all three games. They will look once again to beat the Padres on their home ground, while the home side will look to settle the score by winning this series for which they have already taken the first step by winning Game 1. This contest should be exciting to watch.

The San Diego Padres will enter the Petco Park without Trent Grisham (left heel bruise), Drew Pomeranz (left lat tightness)

and Austin Nola (left knee sprain). The Chicago Cubs, on the other hand, won’t be getting any assistance from Adbert Alzolay (blister on right middle finger), Javier Báez (right-hand soreness), Joc Pederson (right lower back tightness), Justin Steele (right hamstring strain), Matt Duffy (lower back strain), Alec Mills (lower back strain), David Bote (left shoulder dislocation), and Nico Hoerner (left hamstring strain).

