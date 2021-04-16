SDP Vs LAD Dream11: Padres Vs Dodgers Dream11 Prediction And Team News

Quick links:
Image Source: Los Angeles Dodgers/ Twitter
The San Diego Padres (SDP) and the Los Angeles Dodgers (LAD) will collide in the upcoming game of the MLB 2021 season on Friday, April 16 at 7:10 PM local time (Saturday, April 17 at 7:40 AM IST). The game will be played at Petco Park in San Diego, California. Here is our SDP vs LAD Dream11 prediction, top picks and SDP vs LAD Dream11 team.
The Los Angeles Dodgers are currently leading the MLB National League West standings. Clayton Kershaw and team have played thirteen games so far in the tournament, winning eleven and losing two. The San Diego Padres, on the other hand, are at the third spot of the table with a win-loss record of 8-4.
Despite the slight difference in points, the upcoming clash is expected to be a cracker, considering the line-up the two boast. The San Diego Padres will have high expectations from Brian O Grany, Manny Machado and Austin Nola, while the Los Angeles Dodgers would want Mookie Betts, Max Muncy and Clayton Kershaw to shine.
Gavin Lux, Brusdar Graterol (conditioning) and Cody Bellinger (calf) won’t be joining the Los Angeles Dodgers squad on Friday night as they are all listed injured. Meanwhile, the San Diego Padres will be without Fernando Tatis Jr (shoulder), Dinelson Lamet, Wil Myers (patellar tendinitis), Taylor Williams, Adrian Morejon and Javy Guerra (elbow), who are all in the injured list.
San Diego Padres: Brian O Grany, Jurickson Profar, Jorge Ona, Manny Machado, Jake Cronenworth, Tucupita Marcano, Eric Hosmer, Tim Hill, Austin Nola
Los Angeles Dodgers: Mookie Betts, A.J. Pollock, Luke Raley, Corey Seager, Justin Turner, Max Muncy, Matt Beaty, Clayton Kershaw, Will Smith
Considering the recent form of the teams, our prediction is that the Los Angeles Dodgers will come out on top in this contest.
Hello, Zach McKinstry. pic.twitter.com/aeprna3N6t— Los Angeles Dodgers (@Dodgers) April 15, 2021
Note: The above SDP vs LAD playing 11, SDP vs LAD Dream11 team and top picks are based on our own analysis. The SDP vs LAD live and SDP vs LAD game prediction picks do not guarantee positive results.