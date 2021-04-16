SDP Vs LAD Dream11: Padres Vs Dodgers Dream11 Prediction And Team News

The San Diego Padres (SDP) and the Los Angeles Dodgers (LAD) will collide in the upcoming game of the MLB 2021 season on Friday, April 16 at 7:10 PM local time (Saturday, April 17 at 7:40 AM IST). The game will be played at Petco Park in San Diego, California. Here is our SDP vs LAD Dream11 prediction, top picks and SDP vs LAD Dream11 team.

Dream11 MLB: SDP vs LAD game preview

The Los Angeles Dodgers are currently leading the MLB National League West standings. Clayton Kershaw and team have played thirteen games so far in the tournament, winning eleven and losing two. The San Diego Padres, on the other hand, are at the third spot of the table with a win-loss record of 8-4.

Despite the slight difference in points, the upcoming clash is expected to be a cracker, considering the line-up the two boast. The San Diego Padres will have high expectations from Brian O Grany, Manny Machado and Austin Nola, while the Los Angeles Dodgers would want Mookie Betts, Max Muncy and Clayton Kershaw to shine.

SDP vs LAD: Injury Report

Gavin Lux, Brusdar Graterol (conditioning) and Cody Bellinger (calf) won’t be joining the Los Angeles Dodgers squad on Friday night as they are all listed injured. Meanwhile, the San Diego Padres will be without Fernando Tatis Jr (shoulder), Dinelson Lamet, Wil Myers (patellar tendinitis), Taylor Williams, Adrian Morejon and Javy Guerra (elbow), who are all in the injured list.

SDP vs LAD Probable Playing 9

San Diego Padres: Brian O Grany, Jurickson Profar, Jorge Ona, Manny Machado, Jake Cronenworth, Tucupita Marcano, Eric Hosmer, Tim Hill, Austin Nola

Los Angeles Dodgers: Mookie Betts, A.J. Pollock, Luke Raley, Corey Seager, Justin Turner, Max Muncy, Matt Beaty, Clayton Kershaw, Will Smith

SDP vs LAD Top Picks

San Diego Padres: Brian O Grany, Manny Machado, Austin Nola

Los Angeles Dodgers: Mookie Betts, Max Muncy, Clayton Kershaw

SDP vs LAD Dream11 team

Outfielders: Mookie Betts, Brian O Grany, Jorge Ona, Luke Raley

Infielders: Manny Machado, Max Muncy, Matt Beaty

Pitcher: Clayton Kershaw

Catcher: Austin Nola

Dream11 MLB: SDP vs LAD Dream11 Prediction

Considering the recent form of the teams, our prediction is that the Los Angeles Dodgers will come out on top in this contest.

Note: The above SDP vs LAD playing 11, SDP vs LAD Dream11 team and top picks are based on our own analysis. The SDP vs LAD live and SDP vs LAD game prediction picks do not guarantee positive results.

Image Source: Los Angeles Dodgers/ Twitter