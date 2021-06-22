SDP Vs LAD Dream11: Padres Vs Dodgers Prediction, Team And Top Picks

The San Diego Padres (SDP) will be facing Los Angeles Dodgers (LAD) in their upcoming MLB 2021 regular-season game. The game is scheduled for 10:10 PM local time (EST) on Tuesday, June 22 (Wednesday, June 23 at 7:40 AM IST) at the Petco Park in San Diego, California, United States. Here is a look at the SDP vs LAD Dream11 prediction and SDP vs LAD Dream11 team.

SDP vs LAD preview

After Monday night's (Tuesday IST) 6-2 win for the San Diego Padres, they will meet the defending World Series champions once again. Now, as the two teams face each other in back-to-back encounters, fans get to see one of the best rivalries in MLB as of now.

FINAL: Padres 6, #Dodgers 2 — Los Angeles Dodgers (@Dodgers) June 22, 2021

Now set up a three-game series, Padres bagged the win with a strong first inning performance. Currently 43-32, Padres are a few games behind the Giants, and only 2.5 games behind the Dodgers – currently placed second in the NL West. This was the Padres' fifth consecutive win. However, it put an end to the Dodgers' promising three-game streak.

The Padres had their first four batters reach base, the fourth being Manny Machado – who made a three-run home run. In this game the team a 4-0 lead, and the home crowd a reason to celebrate. Yu Darvish also had an amazing game, especially as he struck out over 10 Dodgers players in six innings. Mookie Betts was the only one who managed to sneak in a home run.

After Monday, the Padres are also 5-3 against Los Angeles this season. After the current series, the teams will meet at Petco Park again in August, and then at the Dodger Stadium in September.

SPD vs LAD squad

San Diego Padres (SDP)

Austin Adams, Nabil Crismatt, Yu Darvish, Miguel Diaz, Tim Hill, Dinelson Lamet, Mark Melancon, Joe Musgrove, Chris Paddack, Emilio Pagán, Nick Ramirez, Blake Snell, Craig Stammen, Mason Thompson, Victor Caratini, Jake Cronenworth, Eric Hosmer, Ha-Seong, Manny Machado, Webster Rivas, Fernando Tatis Jr, Trent Grisham, Jorge Mateo, Wil Myers, Tommy Pham and Jurickson Profar.

Los Angeles Dodgers (LAD)

Trevor Bauer, Phil Bickford, Walker Buehler, Garrett Cleavinger, Tony Gonsolin, Victor González, Kenley Jansen, Joe Kelly, Clayton Kershaw, Jimmy Nelson, David Price, Blake Treinen, Julio Urías, Austin Barnes, Will Smith, Andy Burns, Gavin Lux, Albert Pujols, Justin Turner, Matt Beaty, Mookie Betts, Zach McKinstry, AJ Pollock, Zach Reks, Steven Souza Jr and Chris Taylor.

SDP vs LAD Dream11 prediction

OF – M Better, C Taylor, Grisham, T Pham

IF – J Turner, J Cronenworth, F Tatis

P – C Kershaw

C – W Smith

Note: The above SDP vs LAD Dream11 prediction and Dream11 team are based on our own research and analysis, the selection of these players will not guarantee any success.

(Image credits: AP)