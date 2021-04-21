SDP Vs MB Dream11 Prediction, Team News, Top Picks, MLB 2021 Game Preview

The San Diego Padres (SDP) will go up against the Milwaukee Brewers (MB) in the upcoming game of the MLB 2021 season on Wednesday, April 21 at 1:10 PM local time (Thursday, April 22 at 1:40 AM IST). The game will be played at the Petco Park in San Diego, California. Here is our SDP vs MB Dream11 prediction, top picks and SDP vs MB Dream11 team.

Dream11 MLB: SDP vs MB game preview

The Milwaukee Brewers are currently at the second spot of the MLB Nation League Central standings. Brett Anderson and team have played seventeen games so far in the tournament, winning ten and losing seven. The San Diego Padres, on the other hand, are at the third spot of the NL West table with a win-loss record of 10-9.

Despite the slight difference in win-loss record, the Milwaukee Brewers are set to get a tough competition from the San Diego Padres. MB will have high expectations from Billy McKinney, Keston Hiura and Brett Anderson, while SDP will depend on Wil Myers, Manny Machado and Victor Caratini to shine.

SDP vs MB: Injury Report

The San Diego Padres will enter the Petco Park without Adrian Morejon (elbow), Austin Nola (finger), Dinelson Lamet (elbow), Matt Strahm (knee) and Dan Altavilla, who are all listed as injured, Javy Guerra and Michel Baez are listed as doubtful. The Milwaukee Brewers, on the other hand, won’t be getting any assistance from Luis Urias (calf), Lorenzo Cain (quadriceps), Kolten Wong (oblique), Tim Lopes (oblique) and Christian Yelich on Wednesday as they are also listed injured.

SDP vs MB Probable Playing 9

San Diego Padres: Tommy Pham, Jurickson Profar, Wil Myers, Manny Machado, Jake Cronenworth, Tucupita Marcano, Eric Hosmer, Tim Hill, Victor Caratini

Milwaukee Brewers: Billy McKinney, Derek Fisher, Corey Ray, Keston Hiura, Orlando Arcia, Mark Mathias, Brandon Woodruff, Jacob Nottingham, Brett Anderson

SDP vs MB Top Picks

San Diego Padres: Wil Myers, Manny Machado, Victor Caratini

Milwaukee Brewers: Billy McKinney, Keston Hiura, Brett Anderson

SDP vs MB Dream11 team

Outfielders: Wil Myers, Tommy Pham, Billy McKinney, Derek Fisher

Infielders: Keston Hiura, Orlando Arcia, Manny Machado

Pitcher: Brett Anderson

Catcher: Victor Caratini

Dream11 MLB: SDP vs MB Dream11 Prediction

Considering the recent form of the teams, our prediction is that the Milwaukee Brewers will come out on top in this contest.

Burnes now has 36 strikeouts without a walk to start the season.@Burnes16 | #MakeItMajor pic.twitter.com/jM3gAsvdDh — Milwaukee Brewers (@Brewers) April 21, 2021

Note: The above SDP vs MB playing 11, SDP vs MB Dream11 team and top picks are based on our own analysis. The SDP vs MB live and SDP vs MB game prediction picks do not guarantee positive results.

