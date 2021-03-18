SDP Vs OA Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, MLB Spring Training Live

The San Diego Padres (SDP) will go up against the Oakland Athletics (OA) in the upcoming game of the MLB Spring Training on Thursday, March 18 at 1:10 PM local time (Friday, March 19 at 1:40 AM IST). The game will be played at the Peoria Sports Complex in Peoria, Arizona. Here is our SDP vs OA Dream11 prediction, top picks and ]SDP vs OA Dream11 team.

SDP vs OA Dream11 prediction: SDP vs OA Dream11 team and preview

The Oakland Athletics are currently at the seventh spot of the MLB Spring Training Cactus League standings. Mark Canha and team have played seventeen games so far in the tournament, winning and losing eight each (one draw). The San Diego Padres, on the other hand, are at the twelfth spot with a win-loss record of 7-10.

SDP vs OA Dream11 prediction and schedule

Arizona date and time: Thursday, March 18 at 1:10 PM

Indian date and time: Friday, March 19 at 1:40 AM

Venue: Peoria Sports Complex, Peoria, Arizona

SDP vs OA rosters: Probable lineups

SDP vs OA Dream11 team: San Diego Padres probable playing 9

Trent Grisham, Jurickson Profar, Brian O'Grady, Jorge Ona, Jake Cronenworth, Eric Hosmer, Fernando Tatis Jr, Chris Paddack, Austin Nola

SDP vs OA Dream11 team: Oakland Athletics probable playing 9

Mark Canha, Ramon Laureano, Stephen Piscotty, Seth Brown, Matt Olson, Matt Chapman, Chad Pinder, Chris Bassitt, Sean Murphy

SDP vs OA rosters: SDP vs OA top picks

San Diego Padres: Trent Grisham, Jake Cronenworth, Chris Paddack

Oakland Athletics: Mark Canha, Chad Pinder, Sean Murphy

SDP vs OA Dream11 prediction: SDP vs OA Dream11 team

Outfielders: Mark Canha, Jurickson Profar, Jorge Ona, Seth Brown (VC)

Infielders: Jake Cronenworth, Chad Pinder (C), Fernando Tatis Jr

Pitcher: Chris Bassitt

Catcher: Sean Murphy

SDP vs OA live: SDP vs OA match prediction

Considering the recent form of the teams, our SDP vs OA Dream11 prediction is that the Oakland Athletics will come out on top in this contest.

Note: The above SDP vs OA playing 11, SDP vs OA Dream11 team and top picks are based on our own analysis. The SDP vs OA live and SDP vs OA Dream11 top picks do not guarantee positive results.

