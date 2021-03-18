SDP Vs OA Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, MLB Spring Training Live

Quick links:
The San Diego Padres (SDP) will go up against the Oakland Athletics (OA) in the upcoming game of the MLB Spring Training on Thursday, March 18 at 1:10 PM local time (Friday, March 19 at 1:40 AM IST). The game will be played at the Peoria Sports Complex in Peoria, Arizona. Here is our SDP vs OA Dream11 prediction, top picks and ]SDP vs OA Dream11 team.
The Oakland Athletics are currently at the seventh spot of the MLB Spring Training Cactus League standings. Mark Canha and team have played seventeen games so far in the tournament, winning and losing eight each (one draw). The San Diego Padres, on the other hand, are at the twelfth spot with a win-loss record of 7-10.
Trent Grisham, Jurickson Profar, Brian O'Grady, Jorge Ona, Jake Cronenworth, Eric Hosmer, Fernando Tatis Jr, Chris Paddack, Austin Nola
Mark Canha, Ramon Laureano, Stephen Piscotty, Seth Brown, Matt Olson, Matt Chapman, Chad Pinder, Chris Bassitt, Sean Murphy
Considering the recent form of the teams, our SDP vs OA Dream11 prediction is that the Oakland Athletics will come out on top in this contest.
Jed "Double-Double" Lowrie pic.twitter.com/aICHsLxg9v— Oakland A's (@Athletics) March 17, 2021
Note: The above SDP vs OA playing 11, SDP vs OA Dream11 team and top picks are based on our own analysis. The SDP vs OA live and SDP vs OA Dream11 top picks do not guarantee positive results.