SDP Vs PBP Dream11: Padres Vs Pirates Prediction, Team And Top Picks

The San Diego Padres (SDP) and the Pittsburgh Pirates (PBP) will clash in the upcoming game of the MLB 2021 season on Monday, May 03 at 7:10 PM local time (Tuesday, May 04 at 7:40 AM IST). The game will be played at Petco Park in San Diego, California. Here is our SDP vs PBP Dream11 prediction, top picks and SDP vs PBP Dream11 team.

MLB Dream11: SDP vs PBP game preview

The San Diego Padres are currently at the third spot of the MLB National League West standings. Jurickson Profar and team have played 29 games so far in the tournament, winning 16 and losing 13. The Pittsburgh Pirates, on the other hand, are at the fourth spot of the NL Central table with a win-loss record of 12-15.

Despite the slight difference in win-loss record, the Padres are set to get a tough competition from the Padres. Padres will have high expectations from Jurickson Profar, Eric Hosmer and Victor Caratini, while Pirates will depend on Bryan Reynolds, Wilmer Difo and Jonathan Brubaker to come out on top.

SDP vs PBP: Injury Report

The San Diego Padres will enter the Petco Park without Dinelson Lamet (forearm), Ryan Weathers (arm) and Chris Paddack, who are on the injured list, while Matt Strahm (knee) and Adrian Morejon are recovering from long-term injuries. Meanwhile, the Pittsburgh Pirates won’t be getting any assistance from Ke'Bryan Hayes (wrist), Chad Kuhl (shoulder) Michael Feliz and Steven Brault (lat) on Monday night.

SDP vs PBP Probable Playing 9

San Diego Padres: Tommy Pham, Jurickson Profar, Trent Grisham, Manny Machado, Jake Cronenworth, Tucupita Marcano, Eric Hosmer, Tim Hill, Victor Caratini

Pittsburgh Pirates: Bryan Reynolds, Gregory Polanco, Dustin Fowler, Anthony Alford, Colin Moran, Adam Frazier, Wilmer Difo, Jonathan Brubaker, Jacob Stallings

SDP vs PBP Top Picks

San Diego Padres: Jurickson Profar, Eric Hosmer, Victor Caratini

Pittsburgh Pirates: Bryan Reynolds, Wilmer Difo, Jonathan Brubaker

SDP vs PBP Dream11 team

Outfielders: Bryan Reynolds, Jurickson Profar, Trent Grisham, Anthony Alford

Infielders: Eric Hosmer, Jake Cronenworth, Wilmer Difo

Pitcher: Jonathan Brubaker

Catcher: Victor Caratini

MLB Dream11: SDP vs PBP Dream11 Prediction

Considering the recent form of the teams, our prediction is that the San Diego Padres will come out on top in this contest.

Note: The above SDP vs PBP playing 11, SDP vs PBP Dream11 team and top picks are based on our own analysis. The SDP vs PBP live and SDP vs PBP game prediction picks do not guarantee positive results.

Image Source: San Diego Padres/ Twitter