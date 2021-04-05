SDP Vs SFG Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, MLB 2021 Game Preview

The San Diego Padres (SDP) will go up against the San Francisco Giants (SFG) in the upcoming game of the MLB 2021 season on Monday, April 5 at 7:10 PM local time (Tuesday, April 6 at 7:40 AM IST). The game will be played at Petco Park in San Diego, California. Here is our SDP vs SFG Dream11 prediction, top picks and SDP vs SFG Dream11 team.

The San Diego Padres are currently at the second spot of the MLB 2021 National League West standings. Eric Hosmer and team have played four games so far in the tournament, winning three and losing only one, which came from the hands of Arizona Diamondbacks on Sunday. The San Francisco Giants, on the other hand, are at the third spot of the charts with a win-loss record of 1-2.

California time and date: Monday, April 5 at 7:10 PM

India time and date: Tuesday, April 6 at 7:40 AM

Venue: Petco Park, San Diego, California

SDP vs SFG Dream11 team: San Diego Padres probable playing 9

Wil Myers, Brian O Grany, Jurickson Profar, Manny Machado, Jake Cronenworth, Tucupita Marcano, Eric Hosmer, Tim Hill, Luis Campusano

SDP vs SFG Dream11 team: San Francisco Giants probable playing 9

Mike Yastrzemski, Austin Slater, Alex Dickerson, LaMonte Wade Jr, Wilmer Flores, Brandon Belt, Brandon Crawford, Johnny Cueto, Joey Bart

San Diego Padres: Brian O Grany, Eric Hosmer, Tim Hill

San Francisco Giants: Mike Yastrzemski, Brandon Crawford, Joey Bart

Outfielders: Brian O Grany, Jurickson Profar, Mike Yastrzemski, Austin Slater

Infielders: Eric Hosmer, Tucupita Marcano, Brandon Crawford

Pitcher: Tim Hill

Catcher: Joey Bart

Considering the recent form of the teams, our SDP vs SFG Dream11 prediction is that the San Diego Padres will come out on top in this contest.

Note: The above SDP vs SFG playing 11, SDP vs SFG Dream11 team and top picks are based on our own analysis. The SDP vs SFG live and SDP vs SFG Dream11 top picks do not guarantee positive results.

Image Source: San Diego Padres/ Twitter