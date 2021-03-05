SDP Vs SFG Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, MLB Spring Training Live

The San Diego Padres (SDP) will go up against the San Francisco Giants (SFG) in the upcoming game of the MLB spring training on Friday, March 5 at 6:50 PM local time (Saturday, March 6 at 7:10 AM IST). The game will be played at the Peoria Sports Complex in Peoria, Arizona. Here is our SDP vs SFG Dream11 prediction, top picks and SDP vs SFG Dream11 team.

SDP vs SFG Dream11 prediction: SDP vs SFG Dream11 team and preview

The San Francisco Giants are currently at the tenth spot of the MLB spring training Cactus League standings. Mike Yastrzemski and team have played four games so far in the tournament, winning and losing one game each (two draws). The San Diego Padres, on the other hand, are at the second last (14th) spot of the table with a win-loss record of 1-4.

SDP vs SFG Dream11 prediction and schedule

Arizona time and date: Friday, March 5 at 6:50 PM

India time and date: Saturday, March 6 at 7:10 AM

Venue: Peoria Sports Complex, Peoria, Arizona

Also Read l BRS vs TAB Dream11 prediction, team, top picks, MLB Spring Training live

SDP vs SFG match prediction: Probable lineups

SDP vs SFG Dream11 team: San Diego Padres probable playing 9

Wil Myers, Trent Grisham, Jurickson Profar, Jorge Ona, Manny Machado, Jake Cronenworth, Eric Hosmer, Tim Hill, Austin Nola

SDP vs SFG Dream11 team: San Francisco Giants probable playing 9

Mike Yastrzemski, Austin Slater, Alex Dickerson, LaMonte Wade Jr, Wilmer Flores, Brandon Belt, Brandon Crawford, Johnny Cueto, Joey Bart

Also Read l Phils' Middleton, Royals' Sherman join MLB executive council

SDP vs SFG match prediction: SDP vs SFG Dream11 top picks

San Diego Padres: Jurickson Profar, Eric Hosmer, Austin Nola

San Francisco Giants: Mike Yastrzemski, Wilmer Flores, Johnny Cueto

SDP vs SFG Dream11 prediction: SDP vs SFG Dream11 team

Outfielders: Jurickson Profar, Mike Yastrzemski, Jorge Ona, Alex Dickerson

Infielders: Eric Hosmer, Wilmer Flores, Ivan Castillo

Pitcher: Johnny Cueto

Catcher: Austin Nola

Also Read l PHP vs NEY Dream11 prediction, team, top picks; MLB spring training preview 2021 details

SDP vs SFG live: SDP vs SFG Dream11 prediction

Considering the recent form of the teams, our SDP vs SFG Dream11 prediction is that the San Francisco Giants will come out on top in this contest.

Note: The above SDP vs SFG playing 11, SDP vs SFG Dream11 team and top picks are based on our own analysis. The SDP vs SFG live and SDP vs SFG Dream11 top picks do not guarantee positive results.

Also Read l LAD vs CR Dream11 prediction, team, top picks, MLB Spring Training live

Image Source: San Francisco Giants/ Twitter