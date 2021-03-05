SDP Vs SFG Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, MLB Spring Training Live

Quick links:
The San Diego Padres (SDP) will go up against the San Francisco Giants (SFG) in the upcoming game of the MLB spring training on Friday, March 5 at 6:50 PM local time (Saturday, March 6 at 7:10 AM IST). The game will be played at the Peoria Sports Complex in Peoria, Arizona. Here is our SDP vs SFG Dream11 prediction, top picks and SDP vs SFG Dream11 team.
The San Francisco Giants are currently at the tenth spot of the MLB spring training Cactus League standings. Mike Yastrzemski and team have played four games so far in the tournament, winning and losing one game each (two draws). The San Diego Padres, on the other hand, are at the second last (14th) spot of the table with a win-loss record of 1-4.
Wil Myers, Trent Grisham, Jurickson Profar, Jorge Ona, Manny Machado, Jake Cronenworth, Eric Hosmer, Tim Hill, Austin Nola
Mike Yastrzemski, Austin Slater, Alex Dickerson, LaMonte Wade Jr, Wilmer Flores, Brandon Belt, Brandon Crawford, Johnny Cueto, Joey Bart
Considering the recent form of the teams, our SDP vs SFG Dream11 prediction is that the San Francisco Giants will come out on top in this contest.
That baseball had a RUF day. #SFGSpring— SFGiants (@SFGiants) March 5, 2021
Note: The above SDP vs SFG playing 11, SDP vs SFG Dream11 team and top picks are based on our own analysis. The SDP vs SFG live and SDP vs SFG Dream11 top picks do not guarantee positive results.
