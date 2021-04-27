Sean Culkin Salary: NFL Star To Receive Entire Salary In Bitcoin, Follows Okung's Lead

Kansas City Chiefs tight end Sean Culkin is set to become the first NFL player to receive all his salary in bitcoin if he makes the roster. Culkin joined the Chiefs this past February on a reserve/future contract and is vying to be a backup behind starter Travis Kelce this season. And if he does, the 27-year-old will see his $920,000 salary converted to Bitcoin on a weekly basis.

As per ESPN, the entirety of the Sean Culkin salary will be converted to Bitcoin by the player if he makes the Chiefs roster this fall. Kansas City will pay the 27-year-old in $920,000 US dollars in base salary as per the Sean Culkin contract, which will automatically be converted to bitcoin on a weekly basis through Strike by Zap, an application that enables users to make bitcoin payments via bank account or debit card. The tight-end confirmed the Sean Culkin Bitcoin news, and tweeted about his decision earlier on Monday, saying Bitcoin is "the future of finance". In his statement to ESPN, Culkin said that he always had an interest in economics and finance since his days at the University of Missouri.

I fully believe Bitcoin is the future of finance and I wanted to prove that I have real skin in the game — not just trying to make a quick buck. I will be converting my entire 2021 NFL salary to #Bitcoin. — Sean Culkin (@culkin22) April 26, 2021

The Chiefs tight-end said that his father also had a huge influence on him, and revealed that he was always exposed to his philosophies on what made gold an intractable investment looking at it from a macro perspective. Culkin said, "There's a lot of overlap between gold and Bitcoin. I really spent all of my time in the offseason the past year just hearing about this growing space in crypto. It just seemed like it was getting bigger and bigger. Through education and learning and having a level of conviction over the course of time, I just felt like I wanted to be compensated from my services in football in Bitcoin".

The former Missouri standout is the first NFL player to publicly announce that he will convert his entire paycheck into cryptocurrency. Former Carolina Panthers lineman Russell Okung said in December that about half of his salary from last season was going to be put into Bitcoin. Quarterback Trevor Lawrence, the likely No. 1 overall draft pick, signed an endorsement deal with cryptocurrency investment app Blockfolio.

As per Celebs Age Wiki, the Sean Culkin net worth can be estimated to be around $1 million to $5 million. Much of his net worth constitutes his earnings as a professional football player in the NFL. As per Sean Culkin contract details obtained by Spotrac, the 27-year-old has earned more than $2 million in salary during his four seasons in the NFL, and is set to bag another $920,000 this season, if he makes the Chiefs roster. Culkin's net worth could see a substantial increase now that he is investing in cryptocurrency, with the Bitcoin price now having surged by 10% this week.

