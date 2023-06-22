Seattle hosts Indiana after Boston’s 25-point game

Indiana plays the Seattle Storm after Aliyah Boston scored 25 points in the Fever’s 100-94 loss to the Atlanta Dream.

Seattle finished 22-14 overall with a 13-5 record at home during the 2022-23 season. The Storm shot 44.2% from the field and 36.1% from 3-point range last season.

Indiana finished 5-31 overall with a 2-16 record on the road last season. The Fever averaged 78.0 points per game last season, 14.4 from the free throw line and 20.4 from beyond the arc.