Seattle Seahawks Could Turn To Colin Kaepernick Amid Russell Wilson Saga: Report

Seattle Seahawks are staring at a long offseason ahead of them with star quarterback Russell Wilson reportedly unhappy and keen on sealing an exit from the franchise. While the 32-year-old is yet to hand in a trade request, there is a belief that the signal-caller's days in Seattle are numbered, with the Chicago Bears termed as one of the potential destinations for the Seahawks superstar. And if the Seahawks do move on from Russell Wilson, the franchise is potentially eyeing to hand Colin Kaepernick a chance of an NFL return.

Also Read: Patrick Mahomes Expresses Surprise At Being 'Name Dropped' In Drake New Song

Colin Kaepernick Seahawks links grow as Russell Wilson trade saga continues

In recent weeks, Russell Wilson has publicly expressed his frustrations with the organisation about getting hit too much. The Seattle Seahawks signal-caller has also displayed a desire to be more involved in the team’s decision-making, but the 32-year-old has not demanded a trade. Wilson's agent, however, has come out publicly with a list of four teams that the Seahawks superstar would consider in a scenario where the franchise and star QB part ways. The Chicago Bears are expected to at least “take their shot,” as ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler reported.

Also Read: Tom Brady Justifies Chucking The Lombardi Trophy: 'I Was Not Thinking At That Moment'

Jeremy Fowler on ESPN said Russell Wilson “really” likes the market in Chicago and wants to see what the Bears are going to do in the next week to month to see if they really want to “make a push” (assuming he means a superbowl) this offseason



👀👀👀 #Bears pic.twitter.com/d9bb5N5gJn — 𝗝𝗮𝗱𝗲𝗻 (@BearsAreAwful) March 4, 2021

Pro Football Talk’s Mike Florio mentioned Colin Kaepernick as one of the potential options, though it’s obviously an unlikely one. Florio laid out a list of options including signing a free agent like Cam Newton or Jameis Winston. Even Jimmy Garoppolo if he was cut by the 49ers. He said that the franchise could finally give Colin Kaepernick (who is only one year older than Wilson) a full and fair workout, undeterred by the possibility that Kaepernick would divide the locker room on the question of whether he or Wilson should play.

Also Read: Kellen Winslow II Sentenced For 14 Years After Being Convicted As A 'Sexual Predator'

The Seahawks were reportedly one of the teams that considered signing Kaepernick after he was released by the 49ers. The 33-year-old became a free agent in March 2017 after opting out with the 49ers and his only visit with a team came in May, and it was with the Seahawks. The Seahawks were linked to Kaepernick again in 2018 after releasing Trevone Boykin following his arrest on a domestic violence charge. Coach Pete Carroll had described the former 49ers star as an NFL starting-calibre player and wished that the team could have found a way to sign him back in 2017 or 2018. Over his NFL career, Kaepernick threw for 12,271 yards, 72 touchdowns, and 30 interceptions. The former 49ers quarterback also rushed for 2,300 yards and 13 touchdowns.

Also Read: Terry Bradshaw Net Worth: NFL Legend's Career Earnings, Wives And Personal Life Details

(Image Courtesy: nfl.com)