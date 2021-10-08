Seattle Seahawks Vs Los Angeles Rams NFL Live Streaming Details And Dream 11 Predictions

The National Football League (NFL) is set to feature an exciting match up on Thursday night between the Seattle Seahawks and the Los Angeles Rams. The Seattle Seahawks vs Los Angeles Rams match will take place on October 8, with the game scheduled to begin live at 5:50 AM IST.

Both teams have been in fine form coming into this match as the Seahawks have a 2-2 record, while the Rams have a 3-1 record. The last time the two sides met, the Rams beat the Seahawks 30-20. Ahead of another exciting encounter between the two, here is a look at how to watch the Seattle Seahawks vs Los Angeles Rams match live in India, and the NFL live streaming details.

How to watch Seattle Seahawks vs Los Angeles Rams live in India?

Unfortunately, for Indian fans, there will be no official telecast of Seattle Seahawks vs Los Angeles Rams. However, fans can use the live streaming provided by NFL on its official worldwide Game pass. The pro annual version of the NFL game pass costs $92.99. This version will allow users to stream all 270 games live, amongst several other exclusive contents.

You gotta be thrilled if you have any of these guys in @nflfantasy 📈 pic.twitter.com/OZkVXveAYl — NFL (@NFL) October 7, 2021

How to watch NFL live in the US?

Fans wondering how to watch the Seattle Seahawks vs Los Angeles Rams live in the US can tune into Fubo TV. Meanwhile, all NFL games in the US can also be watched using the Game pass.

Seattle Seahawks vs Los Angeles Rams team news

Seattle Seahawks predicted starting line-up: Russell Wilson (QB), Alex Collins (RB), Nick Bellore (RB), DK Metcalf (WR), Tyler Lockett (WR), Will Dissly (TE), Duane Brown (OL), Damien Lewis (OL), Kyle Fuller (OL), Gabe Jackson (OL), Brandon Shell (OL)

Los Angeles Rams predicted starting line-up: Matthew Stafford (QB), Darrell Henderson (RB), Cooper Kupp (WR), Robert Woods (WR), Van Jefferson (WR), Tyler Higbee (TE), Andrew Whitworth (OL), David Edwards (OL), Brian Allen (OL), Austin Corbett (OL), Rob Havenstein (OL)

Seattle Seahawks vs Los Angeles Rams Dream11

Quarterback: Matthew Stafford

Running Back: Nick Bellore

Wide Receiver: Cooper Kupp, Robert Woods, DK Metcalf, Tyler Lockett

Tight End: Tyler Higbee, Will Dissly

Defence: Rob Havenstein, Gabe Jackson, Brian Allen