Sebastian Coe Congratulates Indian Athletes For Bronze Medal Win At U-20 World Athletics

World Athletics President Sebastian Coe lauded the Indian Mixed 4x400m relay team for their brave-hearted performance in the U-20 World Athletics Championship held at Nairobi, Kenya. India’s mixed 4x400m relay team won the bronze medal at the event after clocking a time of 3:20.60 s at the end of the race. The mixed team consisted of the Indian quartet of Bharath S, Priya Mohan, Summy, and Kapil.

India entered the finals as the second-best team overall with the timing of 3:23.36 s in their heats. Meanwhile, Nigeria and Poland clinched the gold and silver medals with timings of 3:19.70 s and 3:19.80 s, respectively. This bronze medal won by India is the first after Hima Das' gold in the World Athletics U20 Championships in 2018.

Watch Sebastian Coe's conversation with the Indian team-

Sebastian Coe's connection with India

Coe also has a little-known Indian link to his family tree, as he was born to parents Peter Coe and Tina Angela Lal. His mother was of half Indian descent, born to a Punjabi father, Sardari Lal Malhotra, and an English/Irish mother, Vera. In a video posted by Coe on his social media platforms, he can be seen talking to the athletes after they finished third.

Congratulating the team for their efforts, Coe said, “This is what you need at the start of the championship. Congratulations to your 4x400m mixed relay team, fantastic performance in the heats as well. That means you have to go to do what they have done, there is big pressure there. I loved watching you guys perform and this is a sport and country that is really making great progress. You had great triumphs in Tokyo. Now, this is your moment to shine on the stage and then it's your chance to go for the Olympics”.

Sebastian Coe is a former track and field athlete and currently serves as the President of World Athletics. Coe has four Olympic medals to his name including two gold medals in 1500 meters during the Olympic Games in 1980 and 1984. Following his retirement as an athlete, he was a Conservative member of parliament from 1992 to 1997 from Falmouth in Cornwall. He played a prolific role in the successful bid to host the 2012 Summer Olympics in London. 64-year-old Coe was presented with the Lifetime Achievement award at the BBC Sports Personality of the Year in 2012.

(Image Source: sebcoeofficial- Instagram/ FirstLadyKenya- Twitter)