Sebastian Vettel And Lance Stroll To Continue With Aston Martin F1 Team For 2022 Season

Sebastian Vettel will continue his association with the Aston Martin team for the 2022 F1 season after the German was retained by the formula 1 to drive alongside Lance Stroll. For Lance Stroll, the son of team owner Lawrence Stroll, the next season will be his fourth with the team, while Vettel will be driving for his second campaign with the team.

Sebastian Vettel had signed for the Aston Martin team for the 2021 season and beyond having won four consecutive titles from 2010 to 2013 with Red Bull before joining Ferrari, however, the Italian team did not renew his contract. Back then The German explained the there was no common desire for the team and driver to stay together at Ferrari beyond the end of 2020. Vettel also indicated that the financial aspects played no part in his decision to run down his current contract.

F1: Aston Martin confirms Sebastian Vettel for 2022 season

Speaking about his new deal, Sebastian Vettel said he was excited and also looking forward to driving the new generation of Formula 1 cars for the 2022 season. He said “I am really looking forward to racing the new generation of Formula One cars. Their look is very different and the new technical regulations should give us cars that can race much more closely than recently. More exciting racing will be great for the drivers as well as for the fans. The changes are so big that every team will be starting from a new beginning, so it will be a great opportunity for us at Aston Martin Cognizant Formula One™ Team. I believe in the strength of our new growing team, so I am already looking forward to 2022.”

Speaking about retaining the pair of Lance Stroll and Sebastian Vettel for the next season Team principal and CEO Otmar Szafnauer said, " A four-time world champion, having driven 271 Grands Prix, of which he has won 53, Sebastian is also a massive asset to our team, and next year we expect both of them to race well in what will be a very different formula from the current one. We never under-estimate our opposition, so we do not intend to over-promise, but we know that Lance and Sebastian will get the very best from the tools we will put at their disposal".

Aston Martin performance in the 2021 season

Aston Martin currently is currently sitting in the seventh position in the constructors’ standings on 59 points. On the driver's standings, Sebastian Vettel is currently 12th with 35 points, while Lance Stroll is currently a place below him in the 13th spot with 24 points. Both the drivers will be next seen in the Russian GP which will be taking place between September 24-26.

