Sebastian Vettel Disqualified From Hungarian GP; Aston Martin F1 To Appeal Decision

Aston Martin F1's Sebastian Vettel was disqualified from the Hungarian Grand Prix after an FIA technical delegate was unable to extract a sufficient fuel sample from his race car. As a result, Mercedes F1's Lewis Hamilton was promoted to second, with Ferrari F1's Carlos Sainz to third. However, Aston Martin F1 are unwilling to accept the decision and have announced their intention to appeal the disqualification.

Sebastian Vettel disqualified from Hungarian GP

Sebastian Vettel was ecstatic after he crossed the finishing line in P2 at the Hungarian GP as this would have been his second podium of the year. However, the delight was short-lived as the Aston Martin F1 driver was disqualified after the FIA were unable to extract the required 1.0-litre fuel sample from Vettel's car. As per F1 regulations, "competitors must ensure that a 1.0-litre sample of fuel may be taken at any time during the event." However, only 300ml could be removed from Vettel's Aston Martin at the Hungaroring.

Stewards' discussion with Aston Martin F1 team boss

After the Hungarian GP, the stewards met with Aston Martin team boss Otmar Szafnauer to discuss the disqualification decision. The stewards' report read, "After the race, it was not possible to take a 1.0-litre sample of fuel from car 5. The team was given several opportunities to attempt to remove the required amount of fuel from the tank, however, it was only possible to pump 0.3 litres out. During the hearing in [the] presence of the FIA technical delegate and the FIA technical director, the team principal of Aston Martin stated that there must be 1.44 litres left in the tank, but they are not able to get it out."

However, with Aston Martin F1 confident that more fuel should be left in the tank, they are set to appeal the decision. The request to appeal the decision was confirmed by the stewards with a Notice of Intention of Appeal from the team. In order for the appeal to be carried out fairly, Sebastian Vettel's car will be sealed until the FIA International Court of Appeal makes a ruling regarding the matter.