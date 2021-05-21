Sebastian Vettel Fans Amazed By Aston Martin F1 Driver's New Look: WATCH

Not only did Sebastian Vettel clock in impressive lap times during the second practice session of the Monaco Grand Prix, but he also seemed to have enough time to sport a new look. Having struggled in the first few races even to get to Q3, the four-time Driver's Champion clocked in the eighth fastest lap in free practice two with "one eye." Vettel was heard radioing to the team about his vision struggles, and in return, his Aston Martin F1 team presented him with a gift at the end of the session. Fans were amazed to see Sebastian Vettel's new look as several responded to the post on social media.

Sebastian Vettel's new look explained

While Sebastian Vettel was carrying out qualifying simulation runs in his Aston Martin F1, he radioed to tell his team that he had tears in his eyes. Speaking after the race, the Aston Martin F1 driver said, "I don’t know what was going on! I had the first runs and something got into my eye, and then it got worse on the second run… It wasn’t bleeding, but I said [on the radio that] either I’m emotional, or something else is going on because it was just tears and tears and I was blinking the whole lap. Not ideal on a track like this.

"So the team was quite nice and they made me this. So I probably think I’ll keep that and it will keep me safe for the rest of the weekend," laughed Sebastian Vettel while speaking of his new look. In less than a day over 2 million fans have viewed Sebastian Vettel's pirate look, and several have given their views on the same.

Fans amazed by Sebastian Vettel's pirate look

Monaco Grand Prix schedule

Thursday, May 20

Free Practice One: 3:00 PM IST to 4:00 PM IST

Free Practice Two: 6:30 PM IST to 7:30 PM IST

Saturday, May 22

Free Practice Three: 3:30 PM IST to 4:30 PM IST

Qualifying: 6:30 PM IST to 7:30 PM IST

Sunday, May 23

Main Race: 6:30 PM IST to 8:30 PM IST

How to watch Monaco Grand Prix live in India?

For fans wondering how to watch Monaco Grand Prix live in India can tune into Star Sports Select 2 SD/HD. The Monaco GP can also be watched using the live stream that will be available on the Disney+ Hotstar VIP app. Live updates of all the sessions and the main race can be found on the social media of F1 and the respected teams.