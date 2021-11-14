Sebastian Vettel Joked He Will Touch Hamilton's Wing After Verstappen Gets Fined €50,000

Four-time F1 Drivers' Champion Sebastian Vettel could not resist making a cheeky comment amid Max Verstappen's controversy at the Brazilian Grand Prix. The Dutchman was fined a whopping €50,000 for inspecting the rear wing of Lewis Hamilton's car at parc ferme, which is a secure area for cars at a circuit.

While the build-up to the Brazilian GP sprint race was dominated by the drama involving the title rivals, the short race was perhaps the most entertaining of the year. Hamilton jumped fifteen places in the sprint despite starting the 24 lap race in last place due to being disqualified from qualifying on Friday. The Brit was disqualified due to a technical infringement found in his DRS.

Sebastian Vettel cannot resist cracking a joke

After the Brazilian GP sprint race, Sebastian Vettel can be heard talking to his team on the radio, where he tells them, "I'm going to touch Hamilton's rear wing." In response, the German's race engineer tells him, "don't you dare! Very expensive." The engineer seems to be taking a sly dig at the fact that Max Verstappen was fined massively for just 'touching' the Mercedes F1 driver's rear wing. The humour did not end there as Vettel then told his engineer that he will 'try the front wing' as maybe it will cost '25 grand.'

Max Verstappen's response to being fined at Brazilian GP

According to FormulaOne.com, Max Verstappen responded to the €50,000 fine as he said,

"It’s quite a big fine. So I hope they have a nice dinner and a lot of wine. I hope good, expensive wine, that would be nice. They can invite me for dinner as well – I’ll pay for that dinner too. I do have to pay, so that is a bit less FIFA points for me, then, on my laptop."

F1 Drivers' Championship update after Brazilian GP sprint

Since Max Verstappen finished second in the Brazilian GP sprint race, he added two more points to his F1 Drivers' Championship tally. The Dutchman now has a 21 point lead over Lewis Hamilton and will start Sunday's main race in second place. Meanwhile, the Brit will start the race in tenth place as he also has to serve a five-place grid penalty due to an engine change.