Sebastian Vettel Names F1 Champions From 1950 To 2020 Without Mistake, Read

Quick links:
Image Credits: @F1 - Twitter
Formula 1 is currently on their annual summer break and hosted their event 'Grill the Grid' where they host F1 drivers and ask them various questions. Sebastian Vettel was asked to name every F1 driver Champion in the history of the sport and he did not disappoint as he went on the name every single one of them and made no mistake in doing so. The Aston Martin driver can name all 71 World Champions plus the years they became champions.
From Hamilton in 2020, all the way to Farina in 1950 🤯— Formula 1 (@F1) August 10, 2021
How far could you get naming every #F1 champion back-to-back? Take it away, Seb... pic.twitter.com/fWjNuPacuH
Daniel Ricciardo had earlier said in a similar video that Vettel is "quite a nerd" when it comes to F1 trivia. No one came close to him with Max Verstappen coming second having guessed 38 correctly and George Russell managed to name 34. Yuki Tsunoda was the worst off managing only two correct answers.
The four-time Drivers' Championship winner was disqualified from the Hungarian Grand Prix after an FIA technical delegate could not extract a sufficient fuel sample from his race car. Vettel had finished the race in second place, but due to a disqualification, he will not get any points. As a result, Aston Martin F1 immediately confirmed their intention to appeal against his disqualification but that was later denied after careful consideration.
FIA were unable to extract the required 1.0-litre fuel sample from his car. However, Aston Martin released a statement on Thursday night, highlighting that their data showed that a sufficient amount of fuel was still left in the car. Moreover, they also mentioned that they had "discovered significant new evidence," which is why they were interested in continuing with their appeal.
2020 Lewis Hamilton - Mercedes
2019 Lewis Hamilton - Mercedes
2018 Lewis Hamilton - Mercedes
2017 Lewis Hamilton - Mercedes
2016 Nico Rosberg - Mercedes
2015 Lewis Hamilton - Mercedes
2014 Lewis Hamilton - Mercedes
2013 Sebastian Vettel - Red Bull
2012 Sebastian Vettel - Red Bull
2011 Sebastian Vettel - Red Bull
2010 Sebastian Vettel - Red Bull
2009 Jenson Button - Brawn
2008 Lewis Hamilton - McLaren
2007 Kimi Räikkönen - Ferrari
2006 Fernando Alonso - Renault
2005 Fernando Alonso - Renault
2004 Michael Schumacher - Ferrari
2003 Michael Schumacher - Ferrari
2002 Michael Schumacher - Ferrari
2001 Michael Schumacher - Ferrari
2000 Michael Schumacher - Ferrari
1999 Mika Häkkinen - McLaren
1998 Mika Häkkinen - McLaren
1997 Jacques Villeneuve - Williams
1996 Damon Hill - Williams
1995 Michael Schumacher - Benetton
1994 Michael Schumacher - Benetton
1993 Alain Prost - Williams
1992 Nigel Mansell - Williams
1991 Ayrton Senna - McLaren
1990 Ayrton Senna - McLaren
1989 Alain Prost - McLaren
1988 Ayrton Senna - McLaren
1987 Nelson Piquet - Williams
1986 Alain Prost - McLaren
1985 Alain Prost - McLaren
1984 Niki Lauda - McLaren
1983 Nelson Piquet - Brabham
1982 Keke Rosberg - Williams
1981 Nelson Piquet - Brabham
1980 Alan Jones - Williams
1979 Jody Scheckter - Ferrari
1978 Mario Andretti - Team Lotus
1977 Niki Lauda - Ferrari
1976 James Hunt - McLaren
1975 Niki Lauda - Ferrari
1974 Emerson Fittipaldi - McLaren
1973 Jackie Stewart - Tyrrell
1972 Emerson Fittipaldi - Team Lotus
1971 Jackie Stewart - Tyrrell
1970 Jochen Rindt - Team Lotus
1969 Jackie Stewart - Matra
1968 Graham Hill - Team Lotus
1967 Denny Hulme - Brabham
1966 Jack Brabham - Brabham
1965 Jim Clark Team Lotus
1964 John Surtees - Ferrari
1963 Jim Clark - Team Lotus
1962 Graham Hill - BRM
1961 Phil Hill Ferrari
1960 Jack Brabham - Cooper-Climax
1959 Jack Brabham - Cooper-Climax
1958 Mike Hawthorn - Ferrari
1957 Juan Manuel - Fangio Maserati
1956 Juan Manuel - Fangio Ferrari
1955 Juan Manuel - Fangio Mercedes
1954 Juan Manuel - Fangio Mercedes
1953 Alberto Ascari - Ferrari
1952 Alberto Ascari - Ferrari
1951 Juan Manuel Fangio - Alfa Romeo
1950 Nino Farina - Alfa Romeo