Sebastian Vettel Names F1 Champions From 1950 To 2020 Without Mistake, Read

Formula 1 is currently on their annual summer break and hosted their event 'Grill the Grid' where they host F1 drivers and ask them various questions. Sebastian Vettel was asked to name every F1 driver Champion in the history of the sport and he did not disappoint as he went on the name every single one of them and made no mistake in doing so. The Aston Martin driver can name all 71 World Champions plus the years they became champions.

From Hamilton in 2020, all the way to Farina in 1950 🤯



How far could you get naming every #F1 champion back-to-back? Take it away, Seb... pic.twitter.com/fWjNuPacuH — Formula 1 (@F1) August 10, 2021

Daniel Ricciardo had earlier said in a similar video that Vettel is "quite a nerd" when it comes to F1 trivia. No one came close to him with Max Verstappen coming second having guessed 38 correctly and George Russell managed to name 34. Yuki Tsunoda was the worst off managing only two correct answers.

Vettel disqualified from Hungarian GP

The four-time Drivers' Championship winner was disqualified from the Hungarian Grand Prix after an FIA technical delegate could not extract a sufficient fuel sample from his race car. Vettel had finished the race in second place, but due to a disqualification, he will not get any points. As a result, Aston Martin F1 immediately confirmed their intention to appeal against his disqualification but that was later denied after careful consideration.

FIA were unable to extract the required 1.0-litre fuel sample from his car. However, Aston Martin released a statement on Thursday night, highlighting that their data showed that a sufficient amount of fuel was still left in the car. Moreover, they also mentioned that they had "discovered significant new evidence," which is why they were interested in continuing with their appeal.

List of all the F1 Driver Champions

2020 Lewis Hamilton - Mercedes

2019 Lewis Hamilton - Mercedes

2018 Lewis Hamilton - Mercedes

2017 Lewis Hamilton - Mercedes

2016 Nico Rosberg - Mercedes

2015 Lewis Hamilton - Mercedes

2014 Lewis Hamilton - Mercedes

2013 Sebastian Vettel - Red Bull

2012 Sebastian Vettel - Red Bull

2011 Sebastian Vettel - Red Bull

2010 Sebastian Vettel - Red Bull

2009 Jenson Button - Brawn

2008 Lewis Hamilton - McLaren

2007 Kimi Räikkönen - Ferrari

2006 Fernando Alonso - Renault

2005 Fernando Alonso - Renault

2004 Michael Schumacher - Ferrari

2003 Michael Schumacher - Ferrari

2002 Michael Schumacher - Ferrari

2001 Michael Schumacher - Ferrari

2000 Michael Schumacher - Ferrari

1999 Mika Häkkinen - McLaren

1998 Mika Häkkinen - McLaren

1997 Jacques Villeneuve - Williams

1996 Damon Hill - Williams

1995 Michael Schumacher - Benetton

1994 Michael Schumacher - Benetton

1993 Alain Prost - Williams

1992 Nigel Mansell - Williams

1991 Ayrton Senna - McLaren

1990 Ayrton Senna - McLaren

1989 Alain Prost - McLaren

1988 Ayrton Senna - McLaren

1987 Nelson Piquet - Williams

1986 Alain Prost - McLaren

1985 Alain Prost - McLaren

1984 Niki Lauda - McLaren

1983 Nelson Piquet - Brabham

1982 Keke Rosberg - Williams

1981 Nelson Piquet - Brabham

1980 Alan Jones - Williams

1979 Jody Scheckter - Ferrari

1978 Mario Andretti - Team Lotus

1977 Niki Lauda - Ferrari

1976 James Hunt - McLaren

1975 Niki Lauda - Ferrari

1974 Emerson Fittipaldi - McLaren

1973 Jackie Stewart - Tyrrell

1972 Emerson Fittipaldi - Team Lotus

1971 Jackie Stewart - Tyrrell

1970 Jochen Rindt - Team Lotus

1969 Jackie Stewart - Matra

1968 Graham Hill - Team Lotus

1967 Denny Hulme - Brabham

1966 Jack Brabham - Brabham

1965 Jim Clark Team Lotus

1964 John Surtees - Ferrari

1963 Jim Clark - Team Lotus

1962 Graham Hill - BRM

1961 Phil Hill Ferrari

1960 Jack Brabham - Cooper-Climax

1959 Jack Brabham - Cooper-Climax

1958 Mike Hawthorn - Ferrari

1957 Juan Manuel - Fangio Maserati

1956 Juan Manuel - Fangio Ferrari

1955 Juan Manuel - Fangio Mercedes

1954 Juan Manuel - Fangio Mercedes

1953 Alberto Ascari - Ferrari

1952 Alberto Ascari - Ferrari

1951 Juan Manuel Fangio - Alfa Romeo

1950 Nino Farina - Alfa Romeo

Image: @F1 - Twitter