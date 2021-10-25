Sebastian Vettel Praises George Russell For 'fair' Race Craft After P10 Finish In US GP

Aston Martin driver Sebastian Vettel started the United States Grand Prix on October 24 at the Circuit of the Americas in Austin at 17th position and put in an incredible drive to finish 10th.

After the race, the four-time Formula One world champion has praised Williams driver George Russell for showing fair racecraft after both drivers were involved in a battle on the race track during the race in Austin, Texas. Vettel and Russell started the race from the back of the grid after taking new parts for their cars, which resulted in grid penalties.

During the race, both drivers battled each other, before Vettel made his way past Russell around the outside of the turn 16,17, and 18 of COTA. As reported by GP Fans, after the points finish in Austin, Vettel admitted that he likes racing Russell. He said that the 23-year-old driver was aware of where his car was when racing. Speaking more about Russell, Vettel added, "He is always fair and obviously, sometimes he has the upper hand, sometimes I have the upper hand. I enjoyed that."

Sebastian Vettel stayed late on track before making the first pit stop

As per GP Fans, while talking about Aston Martin’s race strategy during the US Grand Prix, Vettel added, "We obviously stayed out a lot longer in the first stint and wanted to have the tyre advantage at the end and it seemed to work. Maybe a couple of laps more we could have attacked Yuki but it was a good recovery from where we started. We did a little bit more race prep on Friday but I don't think that made a difference. It was a tough race for everyone managing tyres and I think that helped us a little bit."

Meanwhile, Vettel earned a valuable point during the race which was his fifth points finish of the current season. He has scored a total of 35 points this year, with the highest of 18 points, which he earned after finishing second in the Azerbaijan Grand Prix 2021. At the same time, Russell finished 14th in the race after starting from P20. With Vettel set to continue racing for Aston Martin in the 2022 F1 season, George Russell will race for Mercedes starting from next year.

(Instagram Image: @astonmartinf1/@williamsracing)